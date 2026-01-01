Chirae Cannon is a Producer and Digital Learning Lead for KALW’s Uncuffed, where she produces audio stories and helps develop storytelling and production skills with incarcerated and system-impacted storytellers. A system-impacted screenwriter and film and audio producer from Richmond, California, her work is rooted in lived experience and stories that complicate traditional narratives about violence, incarceration, identity, and survival. Chirae is also the creator and host of The Riverbank, an audio series in development about family, gun violence, and growing up in Richmond. Across her work, she is interested in who gets to tell a story, how communities are represented, and what becomes possible when people are given the tools to tell their own.