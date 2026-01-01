Candace Manriquez Wrenn is a CIW Storytelling Instructor for KALW’s Uncuffed. An award-winning producer, journalist, and educator, she has spent her career creating meaningful audio and video stories and helping others develop their voices. She is especially interested in storytelling that explores identity, culture, social justice, and the experiences of communities too often overlooked by traditional media. Candace is based in Los Angeles, where she also develops original media projects and tends to her ever-growing collection of succulents.