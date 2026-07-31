Hiring: Office Manager

KALW Public Media is an experiment in what public media should be—a catalyst for civic engagement, a home for groundbreaking storytelling, and a training ground for the next generation of media-makers. We are embarking on an exciting new chapter as we establish our first in-office home at Warfield Commons, located in San Francisco's historic downtown Mid-Market district.

We are looking for someone to help us bring this new space to life, ensuring our daily operations run seamlessly and fostering a welcoming and collaborative environment for our entire team.

This is a great job for you if you're deeply aligned with our mission of amplifying original voices and strengthening community. We're looking for someone who has a talent for bringing order to complex spaces and a passion for helping people connect. If you see yourself as the backbone of a creative, mission-driven team and are excited to help our new home at Warfield Commons thrive, we hope you apply.

This is an in-office position at 32hrs/week (Monday-Thursday), $32-$36/hr depending on experience.

Application deadline: 11:59PM on Sunday, August 16.

Target start date: Tuesday, September 15.

About the position:

The Office Manager plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth, efficient, and welcoming daily operations of KALW’s workplace and studio. Serving as the central hub for office facilities, physical operations, and workplace environment, this role oversees office culture and safety, mail logistics, and staff events. The Office Manager collaborates across departments to maintain an organized, secure, and inclusive environment that supports KALW’s staff, visitors, and mission.

Areas of responsibility:

Team & Culture Leadership

Welcome visitors and guests, creating a warm, professional first impression for anyone reaching out or coming into the office.

Organize and coordinate logistics for all-staff meetings, company offsites, internal social activities, and other staff events.

Act as the liaison with event teams to ensure convertible office and studio spaces are configured and ready for specialized use.

Assist HR with employee requests, facilities accommodations, and workplace policy implementations.

Handle occasional volunteer management.

Office Operations & Facilities Coordination

Serve as the primary point of contact for building management, scheduling and coordinating routine cleaning, office repairs, maintenance, and inspections.

Maintain inventory, place orders, and manage stock levels for kitchen, office supplies, furniture, and IT equipment.

Oversee office space cleanliness, organization, storage areas, and layout standards to ensure a safe and welcoming environment.

Monitor facility vendor service level agreements, evaluate quality of support, and negotiate contracts as needed.

Manage desk assignments, conference room bookings, space rentals, and enforce shared-space rules and etiquette.

Manage and distribute incoming mail and deliveries.

Manage and update office and studio decor.

Coordinate physical onboarding and offboarding procedures for staff, including workstation setup, access card issuance/retrieval, and equipment returns.

Oversee workplace sustainability initiatives, including office recycling and waste management programs.



Security, Safety & Compliance

Manage keys, keycards, and access permissions, serving as the main point of contact for staff building access and visitor management.

Oversee workplace safety protocols, including emergency preparedness plans, first-aid supplies, evacuation plans, and safety drills.

Ensure strict compliance with building policies, health and safety regulations, and local fire codes.

Handle workplace safety requests, including addressing external access concerns or street disruptions surrounding the facility.

Community Relations, Fundraising Campaigns, and Collaboration:

Participate and contribute to the implementation of KALW’s strategic plan and vision.

Attend staff meetings and trainings.

Professionally represent KALW in the community by participating in community events, advancing the unique role and importance of KALW.

Serve as a visible ambassador and communicator of KALW’s mission and activities.

Participate and contribute to a fundraising strategy in alignment with strategic priorities for KALW

Assist leadership to ensure smooth operation of on-air campaigns and consistent messaging.

Perform other related duties as assigned.



Workplace Conduct and Cultural Expectations:

Model respectful, inclusive, responsible behavior that is consistent with KALW’s mission and values.

Participate in fostering a professional and collaborative environment through punctuality, accountability, open and honest communication, and ethical behavior.

Adhere to safety standards and KALW policies, maintaining a positive attitude, and adapting to company changes.

Respect different backgrounds, perspectives, and working styles, while fostering a psychologically safe environment.

Responsibly use and protect KALW equipment, information, and facilities



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, handle multiple operational projects simultaneously, and adapt quickly to shifting priorities.

High emotional intelligence with the ability to read office culture and actively contribute to a positive, welcoming, inclusive, and collaborative workplace environment.

Strong practical problem-solving skills and sound judgment when responding to facilities issues, security concerns, or unexpected workplace disruptions.

Ability to manage physical supply inventories, shipping logistics, and storage spaces.

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills with the ability to build positive relationships with building management, external vendors, and staff.



Required Qualifications



Minimum one year of experience in an administrative, facilities, or operations role (preferably within a non-profit or service-oriented environment).

Commitment to KALW’s mission to ignite conversation, nurture new voices, challenge conventions, and empower communities to strive for and celebrate a better world.



Preferred Qualifications



Experience setting up or managing audiovisual (AV) equipment for meetings and events.

Prior experience with inventory management, procurement, or space management.

Proficiency with standard office productivity and collaboration tools, especially Google Workspace, Slack, and Airtable.

Demonstrated technical support skills.



Essential Physical Skills

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Environmental Conditions

Generally, in an office and studio environment with occasional visits to external environments that require driving to and from various locations within the San Francisco area. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.

Disclaimer:

This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of this position. All KALW employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed, to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.