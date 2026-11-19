A project to remove lead paint, which was delayed, is expected to move forward over fall break at the Chinese Immersion School at DeAvila (CIS). But some parents are still skeptical about their kids' safety.

The project includes removing lead paint from exterior walls and some window frames. It was originally scheduled to be completed last summer, but when kids arrived on the first day of school, CIS was still a construction site with debris spread across the playground.

Parents demanded lead testing. And although San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) said this was not a regulatory requirement, it commissioned the testing for the playground. It said the levels there were “well below” the state’s standard for children's play areas.

But the following week, on Aug. 30, a lead reading from a boy’s bathroom near the playground came back at triple the threshold. The bathroom was cleaned and readings two days later came back below the threshold.

Parents were shaken. There is no known safe blood lead concentration, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some parents got their kids lead tested. They formed a construction committee and have been in regular touch with the district, including the superintendent. SFUSD has provided parents weekly updates on a webpage .

The next phase of the project is scheduled to be completed over fall break.

PTA President Kathryn Bache said things are improving with the district, but, she said, “I want to make sure that they are learning something from this and not just saying, ‘Oh, this was a mistake, and it won't happen again.'"

The district said in an email to KALW that the construction team has been responsive to community feedback. “We've previously adjusted the schedule based on community concern to only do work after hours and on long breaks,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the project scope was shifted to complete the window work from outside the building to minimize impact to classrooms. “This demonstrates our ongoing efforts to meet the community's requests,” they said.

SFUSD’s FAQ webpage said all impacted classrooms will be cleaned and that it will continue to test for lead and share the results with parents.

But parents say it’s hard to fully trust that construction will be managed properly this time.

They worry about containment of the project, particularly for the classrooms with replaced windows. That work counts as lead-related because removing the old windows disturbs the lead paint in their frames.

Some parents want this part of the project to be pushed to next summer, but the district told KALW that it is not viable to delay the work.

Window and paint removal work will restart on Saturday.