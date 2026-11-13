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Bay Area Elections: What It All Means

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:08 PM PST
Michelle Liu

Journalists from KALW, Mission Local, and the San Francisco Standard take an in depth look at the impact of the November 2026 election results

Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez of the San Francisco Standard joined KALW's Ben Trefny for a conversation about what happened at the polls, what surprised us, and what the results reveal about the priorities and perspectives of Bay Area voters.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez frames the outcome of the election for the audience at KALW's Community Engagement Studio.
Michelle Liu
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez frames the outcome of the election for the audience at KALW's Community Engagement Studio.
There's relational, 'we've been friends for 20 years, 30, 40 years' reasons why progressives have, in San Francisco, the coalition that they have. Homeowners, people of color, renters, other folks, certain folks that YIMBYs would call NIMBYs. And those are just kind of gone.
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Joe Eskenazi points out a defining factor in this year's election at KALW's Community Engagement Studio.
Michelle Liu
Joe Eskenazi points out a defining factor in this year's election at KALW's Community Engagement Studio.
Nancy [Pelosi]'s ability to procure money for us exceeded our ability to wisely spend it. What you do as a legislator on a federal level is not always 'look good on TV.' With that said, you know, Scott Wiener — nobody would design somebody like this for television. But he gives it to Trump better than most anybody.
Joe Eskenazi

The audience at KALW's Community Engagement Studio appreciates a moment in the conversation with Ben Trefny, Joe Eskenazi, and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez.
Michelle Liu
The audience at KALW's Community Engagement Studio appreciates a moment in the conversation with Ben Trefny, Joe Eskenazi, and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez.
KALW News
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny