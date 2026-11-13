Bay Area Elections: What It All Means

Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez of the San Francisco Standard joined KALW's Ben Trefny for a conversation about what happened at the polls, what surprised us, and what the results reveal about the priorities and perspectives of Bay Area voters.

Michelle Liu Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez frames the outcome of the election for the audience at KALW's Community Engagement Studio.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Michelle Liu Joe Eskenazi points out a defining factor in this year's election at KALW's Community Engagement Studio.

Joe Eskenazi