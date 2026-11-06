Hiring: News Editor/Producer

KALW is hiring someone to lead our daily news team.

Please apply by clicking on this link and filling out the application form.

This person will be responsible for editing and producing the KALW Newscast, which is a blend of regional and state news produced in-house and with partners including the NPR Collaborative and other Newsroom partners. The News Editor/Producer will work with KALW reporters, trainees, and collaborators. The KALW newsroom has a heavy emphasis on training and the News Editor/Producer will play a large role in teaching and mentoring new and early-career journalists.

Duties for this position include leading daily news editorial meetings; managing and assigning news coverage to a team of reporters and training fellows; updating the newscast rundown; covering and planning coverage of top local news stories for headline and other segments; pitching stories to air nationally on NPR; editing radio scripts and digital stories; strategizing on overall coverage and framing stories and helping shape them; and coordinating with other editorial staff and leadership at KALW. The News Editor/Producer will also help strategize local news coverage across KALW shows and may edit and produce additional news segments, such as reporter two-ways or interviews, as-needed.

In your role as News Editor/Producer, you will be expected to work a total of 40 hours a week. The role is typically expected to be on-site Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with alternative times determined as needed. Sunday evening remote work may be required. Flexibility in hours for editing and reporting is preferred but not required. This position may also require filling in on shifts if needed.

This is an editorial role covered under the terms of the NPR Ethics Handbook. All editorial staff are bound by this guidance. Editorial staff are defined as staff members who play a role in shaping the journalistic or creative direction of KALW’s news coverage.

Please apply by clicking on this link and filling out the application form.

SALARY RANGE:

$75,000 to $95,000 per year, depending on experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

EDITING REPORTERS

Framing and editing stories for various platforms, including broadcast and digital coverage

Preparing and delivering newscast scripts to Newscast Host

Mentor trainee reporters (shadowing, teaching seminars, etc)

Providing written and verbal editorial feedback to reporters and editors

PRODUCING NEWSCASTS

Mixing and delivering newscasts to Announcers

Planning and executing news coverage, including identifying stories from partners, rewriting as necessary, and reporting original stories

Collaborating with journalism outlets and industry partners in content partnerships

Working with Newscast Host to ensure Monday morning newscasts are produced

COVERAGE STRATEGY

Exercising strong news judgment to make quick but insightful decisions about story coverage and presentation

Participating in and leading discussions on news coverage strategy in collaboration with Community Journalism Director, Director of Impact, Executive Producer, and Newscast Host

Engaging with community stakeholders and representing KALW in public forums

OTHER DUTIES

Cultivating, promoting and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in one’s work and in the workplace

Demonstrating an awareness of intersectional identities and ability to collaborate with people from diverse backgrounds

Other duties as assigned

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience working in daily news production

Experience editing short- and long-form audio journalism

Experience writing short- and long-form audio journalism scripts

Experience working with audio editing software (esp. ProTools)

PREFERRED SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE/EXPERIENCE:

Experience working with journalism trainees

On-air experience

Experience producing short-form audio and visual journalism

Experience using transcription software

Skills in copy editing

Ability to work well in a team environment

Please apply by clicking on this link and filling out the application form.