Tiny News Collective: The Founders Reimagining Local News
You already know one story about local news: Outlets shrinking and closing, and chains buying up what remains.
But across the country, and here in San Francisco, a different story is being written. Founders are building small, independent newsrooms in places they live, accountable to their neighbors. A form of community infrastructure, built on trust: Tiny news.
In this panel conversation, we hear from local and national leaders in the field:
Amy Kovac-Ashley — Tiny News Collective Executive Director
Soleil Ho — Coyote Media Collective Co-Founder
Daphne Magnawa — News Relay Network Co-Founder
Darryl Holliday — News Futures Lead Steward
The live event took place at KALW Public Media's new headquarters at the Warfield Commons in downtown San Francisco.