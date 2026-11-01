Tiny News Collective: The Founders Reimagining Local News

You already know one story about local news: Outlets shrinking and closing, and chains buying up what remains.

But across the country, and here in San Francisco, a different story is being written. Founders are building small, independent newsrooms in places they live, accountable to their neighbors. A form of community infrastructure, built on trust: Tiny news.

In this panel conversation, we hear from local and national leaders in the field:

Amy Kovac-Ashley — Tiny News Collective Executive Director

Tiny News Collective Executive Director Amy Kovac-Ashley

Soleil Ho — Coyote Media Collective Co-Founder

Coyote Media Collective Co-Founder Soleil Ho

Daphne Magnawa — News Relay Network Co-Founder

News Relay Network Co-Founder Daphne Magnawa

Darryl Holliday — News Futures Lead Steward

News Futures Lead Steward Darryl Holliday

The live event took place at KALW Public Media's new headquarters at the Warfield Commons in downtown San Francisco.