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Tiny News Collective: The Founders Reimagining Local News

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published November 1, 2026 at 5:35 PM PST

You already know one story about local news: Outlets shrinking and closing, and chains buying up what remains.

But across the country, and here in San Francisco, a different story is being written. Founders are building small, independent newsrooms in places they live, accountable to their neighbors. A form of community infrastructure, built on trust: Tiny news.

In this panel conversation, we hear from local and national leaders in the field:

Amy Kovac-Ashley — Tiny News Collective Executive Director

Tiny News Collective Executive Director Amy Kovac-Ashley
Tiny News Collective Executive Director Amy Kovac-Ashley

Soleil HoCoyote Media Collective Co-Founder

Coyote Media Collective Co-Founder Soleil Ho

Daphne Magnawa — News Relay Network Co-Founder

News Relay Network Co-Founder Daphne Magnawa
News Relay Network Co-Founder Daphne Magnawa

Darryl HollidayNews Futures Lead Steward

News Futures Lead Steward Darryl Holliday
News Futures Lead Steward Darryl Holliday

The live event took place at KALW Public Media's new headquarters at the Warfield Commons in downtown San Francisco.

An audience watches the Tiny News Collective panelists speak at KALW Public Media's live events space on the 9th floor at the Warfield Commons in downtown San Francisco.
An audience watches the Tiny News Collective panelists speak at KALW Public Media's live events space on the 9th floor at the Warfield Commons in downtown San Francisco.
KALW News
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny