Oakland extends court oversight of local real estate empire's properties through 2029

Court oversight of more than 150 Oakland residential properties owned by Dodg Corp. and affiliated landlords has been extended through September 2029 under an agreement approved by the Alameda County Superior Court, the Oakland City Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The agreement, which happened on July 10 between the city, the state, and Dodg Corp., SBMANN LLC, and owners Baljit and Surinder Mann extends oversight for three years beyond the original 2026 deadline after the city alleged the landlords continued to violate a 2021 court injunction requiring them to address health and safety issues, the City Attorney's Office said.

The city filed a contempt motion in February after investigators found ongoing problems at several properties, including unresolved fire damage, broken heaters, cockroach infestations, and black mold.

To avoid a contempt finding, the landlords agreed to the extended oversight, according to the city.

City Attorney Ryan Richardson said the agreement ensures continued enforcement of the court's previous orders and warned that Oakland would continue to pursue landlords who fail to comply with housing laws.