LITQUAKE: The Plunge: Chris Ballard on cold water, courage, & transformation

What happens when humans willingly step into freezing water — and keep coming back for more?

Listen to the live conversation with journalist and author Chris Ballard about his new book The Plunge: Maverick Swimmers, an Unlikely Quest, and the Transformative Power of Cold Water.

Elizabeth Truong Host Ben Trefny (left) speaks with Chris Ballard (right) about his book, The Plunge, during Ballard's author talk at KALW's Studio Event Space.

Ballard shares his own journey from curious observer to Ice Swimming World Championship competitor. Explore the surprising science of cold exposure, the mental and physical benefits of plunging, and the powerful sense of community found at the water’s edge.

Whether you’re a seasoned open-water swimmer, cold-plunge curious, or simply fascinated by the edges of human endurance, this conversation offers an invigorating look at why so many people are choosing discomfort as a path to healing, resilience, and connection.

Miguel Paz Chris Ballard speaks with attendees and signs copies of his book, The Plunge, after his author talk event at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Ballard, a senior writer at Sports Illustrated for two decades, is the award-winning author of four books, including One Shot at Forever, and has contributed to National Geographic and The New York Times Magazine. Reporting The Plunge took him from cold plunges to competing alongside Olympians at the Ice Swimming World Championships.