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LITQUAKE: The Plunge: Chris Ballard on cold water, courage, & transformation

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:52 PM PDT
The title, The Plunge: Cold Water, Courage, & Transformation: A Book Talk with Chris Ballard, appears across the top in black font. The cover of Chris Ballard's book The Plunge is displayed on the left, The Bay Agenda logo appears in the upper right and the KALW logo is in the lower right in white font. The background is underwater where a pair of legs are leaving the scene in a swimming position.

KALW welcomes sports journalist Chris Ballard for a discussion of his new book The Plunge, exploring the transformative power of cold water.

What happens when humans willingly step into freezing water — and keep coming back for more?

Listen to the live conversation with journalist and author Chris Ballard about his new book The Plunge: Maverick Swimmers, an Unlikely Quest, and the Transformative Power of Cold Water.

Elizabeth Truong
Host Ben Trefny (left) speaks with Chris Ballard (right) about his book, The Plunge, during Ballard's author talk at KALW's Studio Event Space.

Ballard shares his own journey from curious observer to Ice Swimming World Championship competitor. Explore the surprising science of cold exposure, the mental and physical benefits of plunging, and the powerful sense of community found at the water’s edge.

Whether you’re a seasoned open-water swimmer, cold-plunge curious, or simply fascinated by the edges of human endurance, this conversation offers an invigorating look at why so many people are choosing discomfort as a path to healing, resilience, and connection.

Chris Ballard speaks with attendees and signs copies of his book, The Plunge, after his author talk event at KALW's Studio Events Space.
Miguel Paz
Chris Ballard speaks with attendees and signs copies of his book, The Plunge, after his author talk event at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Ballard, a senior writer at Sports Illustrated for two decades, is the award-winning author of four books, including One Shot at Forever, and has contributed to National Geographic and The New York Times Magazine. Reporting The Plunge took him from cold plunges to competing alongside Olympians at the Ice Swimming World Championships.
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Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny