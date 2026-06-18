Artist Talk: CreatingAS1 — Pollinating the possible

Ben Trefny / KALW Sara Corbett and Aaron Haldiman speaking as panelists during the "Pollinating the Possible" program at KALW's Studio Event Space.

CreatingAS1 has transformed KALW's public gathering space into a living gallery — an invitation to pause, reflect, and engage with artwork that explores connection, renewal, and possibility. The installation is designed to nourish curiosity and spark reflection.

Ben Trefny / KALW Sara Corbett, Aaron Haldiman, and the guests celebrate the success of the "Pollinating the Possible" program.

CreatingAS1 is a San Francisco-based design, art, fabrication, and social cultivation firm co-founded by Sara Corbett and Aaron Haldiman. Dedicated to creating regenerative culture, they contribute public art, civic placemaking, interior decor, and community-building. The process as well as the product of their practice aspires to nurture synergistic relationships.