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Artist Talk: CreatingAS1 — Pollinating the possible

KALW | By Charles Lighthouse
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:14 PM PDT

CreatingAS1, the art team of Sara Corbett and Aaron Haldiman, discussed their regenerative art residency at KALW Public Media.

Sara Corbett and Aaron Haldiman speaking as panelists during the "Pollinating the Possible" program at KALW'S Studio Event Space.
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Sara Corbett and Aaron Haldiman speaking as panelists during the "Pollinating the Possible" program at KALW's Studio Event Space.

CreatingAS1 has transformed KALW's public gathering space into a living gallery — an invitation to pause, reflect, and engage with artwork that explores connection, renewal, and possibility. The installation is designed to nourish curiosity and spark reflection.

Sara Corbett, Aaron Haldiman, and the guests celebrate the success of the "Pollinating the Possible" program.
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Sara Corbett, Aaron Haldiman, and the guests celebrate the success of the "Pollinating the Possible" program.

CreatingAS1 is a San Francisco-based design, art, fabrication, and social cultivation firm co-founded by Sara Corbett and Aaron Haldiman. Dedicated to creating regenerative culture, they contribute public art, civic placemaking, interior decor, and community-building. The process as well as the product of their practice aspires to nurture synergistic relationships.

Guests laugh from panelists' jokes during the "Pollinating the Possible" program.
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Guests laugh from panelists' jokes during the "Pollinating the Possible" program.
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Charles Lighthouse
Charles Lighthouse is the Events & Community Engagement Coordinator at KALW.
See stories by Charles Lighthouse