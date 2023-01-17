© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
‘Parade of storms’ finally drawing to a close

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM PST
National Guardsmen help a man displaced by a recent mudslide

The National Weather Service said the heavy rains that has pummeled much of California will subside later on this week.

Today is expected to be mostly dry, while rain is likely on Wednesday, with high pressure building on Thursday. Dry weather is forecast for the weekend, possibly stretching into next week.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, Caltrans crews were still working Monday afternoon to remove mud from a stretch of southbound Highway 13 in Oakland, where a fallen tree and mudslides closed the road late Sunday night.

The road was expected to reopen Monday, according California Highway Patrol Officer Adib Zeid. The road was closed Sunday night after a tree blocked the southbound lanes near Broadway Terrace. Initially, both directions of the highway were closed, but northbound lanes reopened late Sunday.

Additional small mudslides and trees fell onto the highway early Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

Sunni Khalid
