Hot temperatures, air quality advisory in store for Bay Area

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for Central California and eastern portions of the Bay Area . That advisory starts Tuesday and continues through Thursday, as temperatures will likely approach dangerously warm conditions.

Inland temperatures are expected to reach in the triple digits., increasing the chances of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Areas bordering the Central Valley, including the eastern parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Benito counties, are forecast to experience sweltering temperatures.

Officials recommend people limit strenuous outdoor activities and make sure not to leave children –or pets- in hot vehicles. They also recommend staying in air-conditioned spaces and drinking plenty of fluids.

Meanwhile, air district officials expect smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire to affect the San Francisco region. The fire is in Humboldt and Trinity counties.An air quality advisory was issued today for wildfire smoke already on its way.