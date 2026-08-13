Yerba Buena Festival: Where you can still stumble onto music, poetry, and magic

Now that Mosswood Meltdown and Outside Lands have ended and Stern Grove is approaching its final weekend, it may feel like festival season is ending in the Bay Area. But the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival is little more than half-way through its summer programming. Located at the Yerba Buena Gardens in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco, the free festival runs from May through November and offers poetry and dance workshops in addition to an always eclectic line-up of local and international musical acts several days a week.

This season, local legends like Destiny Muhammad , Camelia Boutros , Mae Powell , Fely Tchaco , and Howard Wiley and Pher have already graced the festival’s sunlit stage, as did national and international stars like Las Cafeteras , Ricardo Lemvo , and Lady Wray . This weekend, Saturday August 15, you won’t want to miss Bay Area musical heavyweight Camilo Landau and power duo Helado Tropical . Comprised of two already successful alternative favorites— experimental pop producer and singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos Lange (Helado Negro) and Fabi Reyna (Reyna Tropical), known for her activist lyrics, groovy guitar riffs, and Afro-Indigenous rhythms—Helado Tropical blends ephemeral Spanish-language lyrics and lo-fi rhythmic pop for a perfect summer afternoon dance party. Of course, DJ Wonway Posibul is doing a shift with a pre-show set (you can also catch him at Stern Grove opening for the the unparalleled Al Green with Goapele, Glide Ensemble).

Stephanie Reist

You should also keep an eye out for the Bangra Beat and Night Market (Nov. 13) and the monthly salsa nights with acts like Los Calderones (Sept. 3), which add a rhythmic pulse of night life to the festival. There are also kid friendly acts like Coventry & Kaluza and Caterpillar Puppets (Aug. 14) that are perfect to attend before or after a ride on the Carousel, a trip to the Children’s Creativity Museum, or round of bowling .

While many Bay Area residents bemoan the corporatization or cloistering off of better known festivals, Yerba Buena Gardens is considered to be somewhere you can still stumble upon art in the middle of a busy day, where you can listen to music sitting atop or strolling under the waterfall of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

For Nia Pearl, the Festival’s poet-in-residence and curator of the festival’s monthly Poetic Tuesdays as well as the host of its Saturday writing workshop, “the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival has been such a supportive platform and community that is promoting art and poetry in the Bay. It’s so wonderful to be able to bring in new voices and support a lot of artists of color in these spaces and really uplift the power of spoken word and poetry. And also give voice to our community, I feel like it’s a place that has been for the community with free programming; to be out in public and to bring poetry to the people is just truly an honor.”