KALW Presents: Nick Hakim, Con Brio, The Budos Band, and more

KALW is your home for music discovery in the Bay Area.

We encourage you to head out and catch a show this month!



The Mattson 2 and Paul Cherry, Wed, Feb. 1, The Chapel

Paul Cherry & The Mattson 2 are on the road together bringing audiences their Head 2 Head ephemeral music experience.

Pierre Kwenders, Thurs, Feb. 2, Rickshaw Stop

Singing and rapping in Lingala, French, English, Tshiluba, and Kikongo, Pierre Kwenders weaves his stories across boundaries of language and place. High Pulp supports.

KALW Presents MorMor, Fri, Feb. 3, The Independent

Heralded by Pitchfork as “pop’s new auteur,” vocalist MorMor tours with debut album "Semblance."

KALW Presents Nick Hakim, Wed, Feb. 8, The Regency Ballroom

Singer songwriter Nick Hakim says, “I think everybody feels insecure about certain things and everybody has lost people dear to them. I think I’m writing about common things that people feel. I’m very grateful for anybody that’s listening or wants to be a part of my little world that I’ve created through song.” Emerging musician June McDoom opens, celebrating her self-tiled debut EP.

Riders in the Sky "Cowboys in Love", Wed, Feb. 15, The Freight & Salvage

Don’t miss Riders in the Sky at the Freight and Salvage in downtown Berkeley on February 15th presenting their Valentine’s Day tribute: Cowboys in Love. This romantic take on the great western swing songbook comes with hilarious stories and anecdotes told around the campfire.

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Thurs, Feb. 16, The Freight & Salvage

The talented trio Molsky’s Mountain Drifters returns to the Freight and Salvage on February 16th! Led by multi-instrumentalist and old-time music torch-bearer Bruce Molsky, this trio features Allison de Groot on banjo and recent addition Reed Stutz on guitar.

Black Opry Review, Fri, Feb.17, The Freight & Salvage

The Black Opry Revue presents a showcase of Black country, blues, and Americana at the Freight and Salvage in downtown Berkeley. Featuring Serafia (SAH-RAH-FEE-YAH), Deidra Hall, Destinie Lynn and Autumn Nicholas. Come early for a pre-show interview with the artists and Bay Area journalist Eric Arnold.

KALW Presents The Budos Band, Fri, Feb. 17, The UC Theatre

Well into their second decade, The Budos Band returns to the Bay Area with their monumental instrumental sound.

Jungle Brothers, Fri, Feb. 17, Great American Music Hall

One of hip-hops’s golden-era groups, Jungle Brothers continues to bring the party with classic and innovative sounds.

Bobby Oroza with Brainstory, Fri, Feb. 17, The Chapel

Finnish soul singer Bobby Oroza is joined by California jazz trio Brainstory for this all ages show.

KALW Presents Con Brio, Sat, Feb. 18, The Independent

The multi-instrument, dance-floor favorites Con Brio return to the Independent! Forrest Day supports.

Hawktail, with Joachim Cooder, Sat, Feb. 18, The Freight and Salvage

The Freight and Salvage in downtown Berkeley presents innovative string band Hawktail for an incredible night of acoustic music and a hands-on workshop during the day. Featuring fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice, and mandolinist Dominick Leslie. Saturday February 18th. Workshop at 2PM, Show at 8PM.

Sister Nancy, Sun, Feb. 19, The New Parish

The Jamaican-born dancehall sensation sold out two nights in San Francisco, so Sister Nancy is bringing her performance across the Bay to The New Parish in Oakland. You don't want to miss this!

The Kathy Kallick Band; Joe Newberry & April Verch, Sun, Feb. 19, The Freight & Salvage

Bay Area Bluegrass favorites the Kathy Kallick Band return to the Freight and Salvage in downtown Berkeley together with old-time fiddle and banjo duo Newberry and Verch. Don’t miss this incredible night of acoustic delight featuring dazzling instrumentals, luminous vocals, and down-home duets.

Thee Sacred Souls, Feb. 18, Feb. 19, & Feb. 21, The UC Theatre

Special guest Jalen Ngonda joins Thee Sacred Souls for three nights. The first weekend sold out fast, so a third show has been added by popular demand! Tickets are still available for the Tuesday, February 21 show!

