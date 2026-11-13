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Bay Area Elections: What It All Means
Journalists from KALW, Mission Local, and the San Francisco Standard take an in depth look at the impact of the November 2026 election results
Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez of the San Francisco Standard joined KALW's Ben Trefny for a conversation about what happened at the polls, what surprised us, and what the results reveal about the priorities and perspectives of Bay Area voters.
There's relational, 'we've been friends for 20 years, 30, 40 years' reasons why progressives have, in San Francisco, the coalition that they have. Homeowners, people of color, renters, other folks, certain folks that YIMBYs would call NIMBYs. And those are just kind of gone.Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
Nancy [Pelosi]'s ability to procure money for us exceeded our ability to wisely spend it. What you do as a legislator on a federal level is not always 'look good on TV.' With that said, you know, Scott Wiener — nobody would design somebody like this for television. But he gives it to Trump better than most anybody.Joe Eskenazi