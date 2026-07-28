Trailer: The Rise of Professional Women's Sports

Last year, our podcast Bounce followed the first season of San Francisco’s newest WNBA team, the Valkyries. They did not disappoint and gave the fans a historic run to the play-offs. And this season they haven’t backed down, currently holding one of the best team records in the WNBA. So we decided, we wouldn’t back down either.

We are bringing back Bounce for a third season, and expanding it to cover the expansion of women's professional sports. The podcast will track the 2nd half of the Golden State Valkyries' 2nd season and also cover the emerging football, baseball, and hockey leagues. Women's professional sports is here, and we're here for it!