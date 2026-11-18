Women’s sports are having a moment. Across the country, they’re drawing bigger audiences, more investment, and growing attention. Here in the Bay Area, you can see it in the Valkyries, Bay FC, and the Firebells. Now, there’s a new addition to the lineup: professional women’s hockey. Meet the San Jose Sea Lions. one of four expansion teams joining the Professional Women’s Hockey League this season - and the first in California .

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Story transcript:

REPORTER: Brooke Bryant is a professional hockey player, but she didn’t grow up in the hockey hotbeds of the East Coast or the Midwest. She’s from Linden, California, a stone’s throw from Stockton.

BRYANT: None of my friends really played hockey. No one in my family played hockey. It was just something that I picked up, you know, rollerblading one day.

REPORTER: She discovered skating almost by accident.

BRYANT: So I found my mom's rollerblades in our garage growing up, and I just tossed those on one day. And I just was skating around in our driveway in circles, and then get tired going one way, go back the other way. And I would do that, like, all day long.

REPORTER: Before long, skating in circles turned into something a little more organized.

BRYANT: And then my dad brought home a hockey stick, and that eventually led to stick handling and all that stuff. And, roller hockey is pretty big in California. So I started with roller hockey.

REPORTER: It was a friend who eventually introduced her to the ice.

BRYANT: And a kid that I played with at the rink there playing roller also played ice, and he's like, "You should come over and play. It was, like, a squirt team. I think I hopped on, like halfway through the season. But, yeah, that's how I started getting into ice hockey and just never really stopped.

REPORTER: Playing competitively wasn’t easy. She played on boys’ teams until she was 11. And then….

BRYANT: I played for the Junior Sharks, like I said, that was my first, uh, girls' team I ever played for.

REPORTER: The team practiced at Sharks Ice in San Jose, about an hour and a half drive from her home.

BRYANT: I used to, like, live there pretty much. We would drive up, and I remember I would have to finish my homework up in Stanley's before we would go down to practice

REPORTER: Then she ended up on a team even further away.

BRYANT: As I got older, I played for California Wave, which is down south. And that drive is, you know, six and a half, seven hours. And that's where I felt like my best shot was to, you know, earn a scholarship and get seen by coaches.

REPORTER: It was a sacrifice for the whole family.

BRYANT: It was really tough. I have my parents to thank for that. They put in a lot of miles on the car. It was pretty crazy, thinking back at it.

REPORTER: All that work and all those miles paid off. Bryant went on to play college hockey in Minnesota and then joined the Minnesota Frost in the first year of the PWHL. She won two championships with that team before moving to play for the Seattle Torrent last season .

ANNOUNCER: Brooke Bryant makes it quickly two nothing Minnesota.

REPORTER: And then, San Jose called. The first California team wanted to sign the first Californian to play in the league. Brooke Bryant was going home.

BRYANT: It still feels surreal. It’s just so close to home and there's so many people that, you know, have played such a big part in my story that will be able to come watch me play, my family. Just being able to play in California meant so much to me, and I really, you know, wanted to be able to play on this team.

REPORTER: Bryant’s dream will become a reality when the season starts on December 5th. It’s been a whirlwind journey for the San Jose Sea Lions. The team’s launch was announced in May of this year.

BRODY BRAZIL: What an incredible day this is about to be for the PWHL, for the Bay Area, and also most importantly for the future of women’s hockey. I’m Brody Brazil from the San Jose Sharks and what an honor it is to be here today as we celebrate the arrival of PWHL San Jose.

REPORTER: The Sea Lions are coming into a market that’s shown its enthusiasm for women’s sports. Local sports reporter Marisa Ingemi has been watching the growth.

INGEMI: It's kind of crazy, 'cause you think back three years ago, there weren't any teams, and then Bay FC kind of got it started in the NWSL, and then the Valkyries, and the San Francisco Firebelles and the WPBL, the two volleyball teams coming in. It's really a lot really fast.

REPORTER: You can hear the energy when the Valkyries play at Ballhalla, their home court. The arena was electric all season… especially during their historic championship run.

REPORTER: Fans at their games weren’t just loud. They’ve been consistent. The Valks sold out every single regular season home game in their first two seasons . The Sea Lions hope to build on that momentum and turn it into a passionate fan base of their own. Ingemi, who will be covering the new team for the San Jose Mercury News, thinks that Bay Area women’s sports fans might be eager for another team to embrace.

INGEMI: I think the number that the Valkyries keep using is there's less than a 5% crossover between Warriors and Valkyries season ticket holders. I think that will be very true to an extent for Sharks to PWHL San Jose fans. I think you're going to be getting people who miss the Valkyries, miss Bay FC, and they're like, okay, well, but in the wintertime we have the PWHL, and who kind of rally around the women's sports of it compared to the hockey part of it.

REPORTER: Of course, the WNBA has been around a lot longer. It got its start in the late ‘90s , while the PWHL is only a few years old.

ANNOUNCER: And this is the day when it all gets started for women’s professional hockey. The inaugural game of the PWHL pits a star-studded Toronto side against a New York team that many have dubbed a dark horse.

SCHEER: Our first game was January 1st, 2024, and we started with six teams. And we went into year one honestly not knowing really what to expect.

REPORTER: This is Amy Scheer, executive vice president of the PWHL, describing the league’s launch.

SCHEER: Year one I think was a whirlwind, but we exceeded every expectation that we had for what year one could bring, and it gave us a lot of optimism on what this league could be.

REPORTER: Success was far from a given. Marisa Ingemi lists the many leagues that came before:

INGEMI: They come in after several attempts at a North American women's hockey league: the NWHL, the CWHL, PWHPA.

REPORTER: But to her, the PWHL feels different:

INGEMI: The PWHL feels like something else entirely. It's just at a different level as far as arenas, investment. There's a CBA, things like that.

REPORTER: That CBA is an 8-year collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players association running through 2031. It sets minimum salary standards and includes benefits like housing stipends, health insurance, and pregnancy leave. That kind of structure gives the league and its players a more stable foundation for long-term growth.

And the PWHL has definitely grown. By its third season, the league average attendance had nearly doubled -- to more than 9,300 fans a game. The Minnesota Frost have emerged as a powerhouse, winning the league championship - the Walter Cup - in back-to-back seasons ,

ANNOUNCER: They score! Minnesota Frost… back to back Walter Cup Champions

REPORTER: The Montreal Victoire and Boston Fleet have also been among the top teams.

ANNOUNCER: It’s won back. Keller one-timer knocked down. And Montreal comes to TD Garden and spoils the Fleet party. A one nothing win for the first place Victoire.

REPORTER: The league expanded for the first time in 2025, adding the Seattle Torrent and the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Both drew strong crowds right out of the gate, finishing first and second in total attendance among the league’s teams in their inaugural seasons .

ANNOUNCER: Stakes are simple for Seattle. Need a regulation win to stay alive in the playoff race here for the PWHL. Vancouver, any sort of win will do.

REPORTER: Now comes a much bigger expansion. For this coming season, the league is growing from eight teams to twelve. In addition to San Jose, new franchises are coming to Detroit, Las Vegas, and Hamilton, Ontario. It’s a major bet on the growing appetite for women’s hockey. The PWHL’s Amy Scheer feels good about how far they’ve come.

SCHEER: So I think firmly establishing ourselves as a league to be reckoned with. And I'd say, you know, behind the WNBA and the NWSL, the third now largest and most successful professional women's sports league.

REPORTER: And what’s bringing all those fans to the rink? Games that are high energy and full of exciting action.

SCHEER: These players never take a shift off. They don't take a minute of a shift off. They hit the ice, and they play hard every second.

REPORTER: San Jose player Brooke Bryant says anyone expecting a gentler version of men's hockey should think again.

BRYANT: I think they'll know once they watch a couple of games, but it is physical. It's fast. It's everything, you know that you want in hockey. And yeah, it's exciting.

REPORTER: The PWHL has also introduced rules designed to keep the game moving and create more scoring opportunities.

SCHEER: We've got a jailbreak rule. If you score a short-handed goal, your player in the penalty box gets out immediately.

REPORTER: Translation for non-hockey fans: in the sport, if a team gets a penalty they have to go a player down for two minutes, unless the other team scores before then. But the jailbreak rule means if the team with fewer players scores… they “break” their penalized player out early.

ANNOUNCER: Here’s Stacey, SCORES, a jailbreak goal!

REPORTER: The league also introduced a “no escape” rule: when a team takes a penalty, the players already on the ice have to kill the penalty themselves until the first stoppage of play. Coaches can’t immediately swap in their best defensive players.

SCHEER: So if you've got three offensive players and one defensive player on the ice at the time, until there's a stoppage in puck play, that's who you're killing the penalty with.

REPORTER: The action doesn't stop at the boards. Across the league, fans are creating their own rituals.

SCHEER: The fans have so much fun at our games, and they develop their own traditions.

REPORTER: Scheer explains how each city brings its own personality to the game:

SCHEER: Ottawa, they bring kazoos, and they play kazoos during the game.

ANNOUNCER: If you’ve been to an Ottawa Charge game, or watched one on TV, you’ve probably heard this sound.

Sound of Kazoos and fans chanting “Charge!”

SCHEER: Montreal is a dance party. The lights go out at intermission, and everybody dances.

REPORTER: The DJ for the Victoire explains how she likes to get the crowd hyped:

DJ VICTOIRE: I like playing a lot of women. I love playing like Madonna…Whitney Houston. Any song that is empowering.

SCHEER: And so we've got a lot of trinket trading that happens. Like, Seattle has built an area out at the arena where fans create Seattle Torrent merch, and they go to this part of the arena at the breaks, and they trade all the trinkets that they've made. Fans will trade friendship bracelets for sticks and pucks after the game.

REPORTER: Brooke Bryant, who played for Seattle last season, says the fans' enthusiasm makes its way onto the ice, too.

BRYANT: It's kind of fun to see what people come up with and little things like that. It's fun whenever I see those in the crowd, I try and toss a puck over there to get some more bracelets.

REPORTER: The speed, the physical play, the fan traditions - and growing interest in women's sports - have helped the league build an audience. And the league’s expansion to the West Coast had a good start. No pressure, San Jose!

With just over 6 months between announcing the team back in May and the puck dropping in their first game on December 5th, San Jose has been busy. They announced their new identity just last week - choosing the San Jose Sea Lions, after the playful and energetic sea creatures embraced by communities throughout the Bay Area.

It’s also a nod to their partners, the San Jose Sharks, who will be sharing a rink and some front office infrastructure with the new team.

One of the first moves was hiring Troy Ryan as the general manager and head coach. He’s plenty experienced, having led Canada's women's national team to a gold medal in the 2022 Olympics. He then became the first coach for the Toronto Sceptres , where he won the league’s top coaching honor.

ANNOUNCER: And the winner of the 2024 PWHL Coach of the Year award is PWHL’s Toronto's Troy Ryan.

REPORTER: Ryan began his career coaching men, but after his first experience coaching women in 2015, he was hooked.

RYAN: I've worked in the men's side for 20 years. You know, it's tough to get a thank you once in a while, right? And this group of women nominated me for an award, and then, I think they had me kinda sucked in right from the moment.

REPORTER: Ryan's the first person in the league to be both head coach and general manager , and he was drawn to San Jose for its potential.

RYAN: What better place to, to use the term startup, but we're a startup. Throughout my entire career, the biggest draw for me has been the build. What I decided to do early on in my career was either take over struggling programs or take over new programs, and work with them for, you know, three to five years and try to build them into something special.

REPORTER: His first move as GM was scooping up Laila Edwards as the fourth overall pick in the draft. Edwards won three National Championships in four seasons at the University of Wisconsin and played on the U.S. gold-medal winning Olympic team in Milan . Ryan sees her as someone who can help shape the franchise - both on the ice and in the community.

RYAN: I can't think of a better player to start a new franchise with, and a better person. She's gonna be so good for our organization. She's gonna be so good for sports in this area.

REPORTER: Sports reporter Marisa Ingemi thinks Edwards could be a big draw for the Sea Lions.

INGEMI: San Jose absolutely scored in getting her, cause she's a great player, and people are going to connect to her right away. So I think kind of like Layla-mania is going to be a thing. I've heard from so many people who can't wait for the jerseys just to buy her jersey.

REPORTER: But enthusiasm around one player doesn't necessarily translate into wins. Ingemi sees a roster that may need time to develop

INGEMI: I think right now they have one of the weaker rosters. They probably need a little bit more offense. They look pretty defensive-minded, which is a good basis to have. I think the fact that Layla Edwards can score as a defender is going to help them a little bit, give them some versatility, but what I'm seeing as far as an approach from Troy Ryan, it is a very defensive fundamentals first team, and maybe some of the excitement and flair comes a little bit later.

REPORTER: That was Ingemi’s take, and Ryan confirmed that patience is part of the plan.

RYAN: I think first and foremost, the biggest priority here right now is establishing a great organization that can stay here for a long time, and one that the league can be proud of. And I think if you do that, and that's your primary focus, you tend to win championships. It just may take some time.

REPORTER: Brooke Bryant says that's exactly the kind of long-term vision she wants to be part of.

BRYANT: I think everyone that is going to San Jose, everyone that's in the league wants to win. I don't think that's something we have to question. Everyone wants to win. But the fact that he's really pushing, building something that lasts, is really special to me, and I think it's a great way to look at everything, especially being from California. You know, I want this to last for as long as it can and for all those little girls that now have that to look forward to.

REPORTER: The San Jose Sea Lions hit the ice at SAP Center for their home opener against the Minnesota Frost on December 5th. It’ll be a huge moment for Bay Area hockey fans, women’s sports fans… and all those future Brooke Bryants.

