© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BOUNCE Season 3: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports
BOUNCE: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports

Ep.10: Coach Natalie Nakase

By Erin Lim
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Head Coach Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries reacts during the game.
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
/
NBAE
Head Coach Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries reacts during the game.

In just her second season as the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries, Natalie Nakase has her team overachieving. It wasn’t enough to take the team to the playoffs last year – the first expansion team to ever do it – or to be named coach of the year.

In 2026 Nakase has coached the Valks to a solid second place, has taken the team to another post season, and helped coach team USA to win the FIBA World Cup. But before there was a Ballhalla or even a bespectacled mascot named Violet, host Erin Lim got to sit down with Coach Nakase last year to talk about her personal journey to Golden State.

BOUNCE: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports
Erin Lim
See stories by Erin Lim