Ep.10: Coach Natalie Nakase

In just her second season as the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries, Natalie Nakase has her team overachieving. It wasn’t enough to take the team to the playoffs last year – the first expansion team to ever do it – or to be named coach of the year.

In 2026 Nakase has coached the Valks to a solid second place, has taken the team to another post season, and helped coach team USA to win the FIBA World Cup. But before there was a Ballhalla or even a bespectacled mascot named Violet, host Erin Lim got to sit down with Coach Nakase last year to talk about her personal journey to Golden State.