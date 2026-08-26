Ep 5: Tracing the History of the San Francisco Pioneers

Before the Sacramento Monarchs or the Golden State Valkyries, there were the San Francisco Pioneers. The first professional women's basketball team that played in the City more than two decades ago. Today, we revisit an episode of BOUNCE Season 2, by Maya Goldberg-Safir, that get's to know the team, and their impact on Bay Area professional women's sports.

Note: A link to the original airing of the story of the Pioneers, and a story transcript can be found here.