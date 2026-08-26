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BOUNCE Season 3: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports
BOUNCE: The Rise of Women's Professional Sports

Ep 5: Tracing the History of the San Francisco Pioneers

Published August 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
Players from the San Francisco Pioneers and the WBL join the Golden State Valkyries after practice on July 14, 2025.
Courtesy of the Golden State Valkyries
Players from the San Francisco Pioneers and the WBL join the Golden State Valkyries after practice on July 14, 2025.

Before the Sacramento Monarchs or the Golden State Valkyries, there were the San Francisco Pioneers. The first professional women's basketball team that played in the City more than two decades ago. Today, we revisit an episode of BOUNCE Season 2, by Maya Goldberg-Safir, that get's to know the team, and their impact on Bay Area professional women's sports.

Note: A link to the original airing of the story of the Pioneers, and a story transcript can be found here.

Click the button above to listen!

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