Golden Gate tolls, transit fares increasing

Starting tomorrow, tolls for vehicles crossing the Golden Gate Bridge will increase by 50 cents, and fares for Golden Gate ferries and buses will increase by a quarter.

In a press release, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District said the increases will fund the upkeep of the bridge, keep the ferry and transit buses running, and help address some of the 34 million dollar deficit projected in the next fiscal year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, bridge traffic, ferry, and transit bus ridership have declined, resulting in a decrease in the district's revenues.

Bridge traffic and ferry ridership remain 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels, while transit bus ridership is half of what it was before the pandemic.

Discount transit fare programs will continue for Clipper users, seniors, youth, people with disabilities, and low-income riders who participate in the Clipper START program.

