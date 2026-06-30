Bill allowing undocumented students to work on college campuses advances

Undocumented college students in California could soon qualify for campus employment.

A bill advancing in the state Legislature would allow public universities to hire these students for administrative, research, and assistant roles.

Assemblymember José Solache wrote the bill. He says it helps students cover basic living and college expenses.

"Our undocumented students continue to face significant financial and structural barriers," said Solache. "Thousands of students in California are unjustly excluded from staying paying on campus jobs, including experimental jobs and jobs needed to complete their degree, solely due to immigration status."

Critics raise concerns that the proposal directly conflicts with federal immigration laws.

The bill has cleared the Senate Education Committee and moves next to Appropriations.

