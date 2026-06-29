Newsom unveils online tool to track AI-related job losses

California has launched what state officials describe as the nation's first public dashboard to track potential job losses linked to artificial intelligence, part of an effort to monitor how the technology is affecting the workforce.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced the California AI-Unemployment Tracker, saying the online tool will provide monthly updates to identify possible AI-related job displacement.

The dashboard was developed in partnership with the California Employment Development Department and researchers at the University of California's California Policy Lab.

State officials said the tracker is intended to serve as an early warning system to help guide workforce policies, including job training, retraining, and employment assistance.

An initial analysis accompanying the dashboard found no evidence of widespread AI-related increases in unemployment claims statewide.

However, researchers reported higher claims among some college-educated workers in occupations with high AI exposure and in the San Francisco Bay Area following the 2022 public release of ChatGPT-3.5.

The tracker was created under an executive order signed by Newsom directing state agencies to prepare workers, businesses, and communities for the economic effects of artificial intelligence.

