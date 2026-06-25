Dolores Huerta is officially a Valkyries fan

On Wednesday at Chase Center, just before tip off, a familiar ritual began: the banging of the Golden State Valkyries drum. But the night’s honored guest was someone new.

Valkyries host Ari Waller rallied the crowd. "Please welcome the one and only Dolores Huerta!"

In response, over 18,000 fans rose to their feet in honor of the 96 year-old civil rights activist. Huerta, with the help of her daughter Juana Chávez, helped to beat the drum as the crowd chanted, "G! S! V!"

Huerta’s unexpected trip to Ballhalla was coordinated by Jess Contreras, who acts as a "scheduler slash travel companion, I’m her bodyguard, everything."

Contreras said she brought Huerta to the Bay Area for a speaking engagement, but plans evolved when a friend invited them to the game. "And she’s like, 'you guys want to come?' I was like, 'heck yeah we want to come.' 'Dolores wants to come?' 'Yes, she does!' ¡Si se puede!"

Tipped off about Huerta’s plan, the Valkyries invited her onto the court. After the game, the iconic feminist labor activist was still giddy.

"When you think of all of what’s going on in the world right now, and you’re here tonight, and you see all of the incredible players," Huerta told KALW News. "Just the enthusiasm and the unity, and it’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful."

After driving in from Bakersfield, she said she could feel the love in San Francisco. "I was surprised, it made me feel really, really special. It filled my heart, it really did," said Huerta.

The feeling was mutual. According to Valkyries fan John Kusakabe: "Meeting Dolores Huerta is probably the most exciting sporting moment that I’ve ever had in my life… hands down."

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Huerta’s new favorite team beat the Atlanta Dream in a much-needed victory, 77-66.