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San Francisco issues health alert on new deadly street drugs

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:01 PM PDT
Scattered pills, free public domain CC0 photo
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San Francisco recorded its first overdose death from two new street drugs, "iso" (a.k.a. "tony") and cychlorphine, in April 2026.

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health issued an alert about N-desethyl-isotonitazine, also known as “Iso” and Tony,” and N-propionitrile chlorphine, also known as “cychlorphine."

They are both opioids that are undetectable using test strips and do not contain fentanyl. Cychlorphine is ten times more powerful.

They are found in counterfeit pills that are not manufactured by licensed pharmaceutical companies but appear the same as the licensed version. The counterfeit pills contain varying levels of the opioids.

The Department of Public Health says even one pill can be lethal. The safest approach is to use only those medications issued by a pharmacy.
Bay Area Headlines
Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer