San Francisco issues health alert on new deadly street drugs

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health issued an alert about N-desethyl-isotonitazine, also known as “Iso” and Tony,” and N-propionitrile chlorphine, also known as “cychlorphine."

They are both opioids that are undetectable using test strips and do not contain fentanyl. Cychlorphine is ten times more powerful.

They are found in counterfeit pills that are not manufactured by licensed pharmaceutical companies but appear the same as the licensed version. The counterfeit pills contain varying levels of the opioids.

The Department of Public Health says even one pill can be lethal. The safest approach is to use only those medications issued by a pharmacy.