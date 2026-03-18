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Cesar Chavez accused of sexual abuse of women, minors

KALW
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:54 PM PDT
A bronze statue of Civil Rights leader Cesar Chavez
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Flickr / Creative Commons
A bronze statue of Civil Rights leader Cesar Chavez

Cesar Chavez, the late farm workers labor organizer and Latino icon, has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with young women and minors.

The blockbuster allegations were made by civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who claims Chavez molested her and fathered two of her children.

Cesar Chavez Day is on March 31, but plans to celebrate the late activist’s life have been cancelled across the country.

The United Farm Workers, which Chavez helped found, said in a statement that the reported abuse was “shocking,” “disturbing” and indefensible.

Normally, Cesar Chavez Day is a state holiday. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said it would make a statement about the Chavez holiday at a later time.
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