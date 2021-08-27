Almanac - Friday 8/27/21
Today is Friday August 27, 2021
It is the 239th day of the year
126 days remain until the end of the year.
26 days until Autumnal Equinox
The sun rises at 6:36:09 am
and the sun sets tonight at 7:44:50 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 1:10:29 pm.
The first high tide will be at 2:35 am at 4.7 feet
and the next high tide at 2:55 pm at 5.52
The first low tide will be at 8:31 am at 1.65 feet
and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be at 9:31 pm at 1.52 feet
The Moon is currently 75.4 % visible
Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 3 days Monday 30th of August of 2021 at 12:13 am
Today is…
"The Duchess" Who Wasn't Day
Forgive Your Foe Friday
Just Because Day
Kiss Me Day
Lyndon Baines Johnson Day in Texas
Born on this day in 1908 – Lyndon B. Johnson, American commander and politician, 36th President of the United States (d. 1973)
National Banana Lovers Day
National Pots De Creme Day
National Petroleum Day
as it was on this day in 1859 – Petroleum is discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania leading to the world's first commercially successful oil well.
Tarzan Day
World Rock Paper Scissors Day
Today is also… Film and Movies Day in Russia
Independence Day in the Republic of Moldova, celebrates the independence of Moldova from the USSR in 1991.
On this day in history….
410 – The sacking of Rome by the Visigoths ends after three days.
1883 – Eruption of Krakatoa: Four enormous explosions almost completely destroy the island of Krakatoa and cause years of climate change.
1927 – Five Canadian women file a petition to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking, "Does the word 'Persons' in Section 24 of the British North America Act, 1867, include female persons?"
2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km) distant.
2003 – The first six-party talks, involving South and North Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia, convene to find a peaceful resolution to the security concerns of the North Korean nuclear weapons program.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1770 – Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher and academic (d. 1831)
1890 – Man Ray, American-French photographer and painter (d. 1976)
1909 – Lester Young, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1959)
1916 – Martha Raye, American actress and comedian (d. 1994)
1925 – Carter Stanley, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)
1928 – Joan Kroc, American philanthropist (d. 2003)
1931 – Sri Chinmoy, Indian-American guru and poet (d. 2007)
1937 – Alice Coltrane, American pianist and composer (d. 2007)
1939 – William Least Heat-Moon, American travel writer and historian
1941 – Cesária Évora, Cape Verdean singer (d. 2011)
1943 – Bob Kerrey, American lieutenant and politician, Medal of Honor recipient, 35th Governor of Nebraska
1943 – Tuesday Weld, American model and actress
1952 – Paul Reubens, American actor and comedian
1956 – Glen Matlock, English singer-songwriter and bass player