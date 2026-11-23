This story aired in the October 23, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

A local children’s musician went viral – with over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, and his most popular videos getting millions of views.

What’s unique about him?

He uses puppets for a lot of his songs, he’s a speech therapist by day, and he tries to make his music appealing regardless of how much sensory stimulation a kid – or an adult – may be looking for.

Click the button above to listen.

Story Transcript:

Sound of buzzing crowd

PAUL OLIPHANT: Hellooooo everyone!

CROWD: Helloooooo!

PAUL OLIPHANT: …My name is Mr. Elephant. *strums guitar* But I’m not a real elephant. *strums guitar* But I can do this *elephant noise then kids laughing.*

REPORTER: A crowd of parents and toddlers are scattered across picnic blankets and benches in the courtyard of Palo Alto Children’s Library.

PAUL: Can you do that? *many elephant noises*

REPORTER: Within seconds, the buzzing crowd is collectively very excited and very locked in.

Alaa Mostafa / KALW News Mr. Elephant performs for a large crowd at the Palo Alto Children's Library.

PAUL: I hear a bunch of elephants out there. You’re an elephant too? That’s so cool!

REPORTER: Mr. Elephant’s got this huge, animated expression of surprise on his face. He’s wearing checkered vans and a T-shirt with colorful cats on it - almost Andy Warhol style. A rainbow guitar strap keeps his plugged-in acoustic-electric in place.

PAUL: *strums guitar* Ok, now my friends…

REPORTER: The crowd is so large that he’s using a big square speaker and a headset to be properly heard across the yard of sycamore trees. It’s reminiscent of a cool 80s exercise show, if it was for toddlers, colorful and at times high energy.

Sound of strumming

PAUL: I’ve got an idea. So we’re gonna dance, we’re gonna jump, we’re gonna turn around, we’re gonna wiggle. We’re gonna have a lot of fun…You don’t want to dance, Pokemon boy? That’s ok. You wanna dance? Here we go… Let’s dance dance dance dance dance, dance dance dance dance dance, dance dance dance dance dance, dance dance dance dance dance. STOP! Now let’s jump, jump, jump jump jump…

REPORTER: One parent compares Mr. Elephant to the iconic Raffi . And if you research early childhood development and music – like on HeadStart.gov – you could practically check off the recommended things that he manages to incorporate into his shows for young kids. Things like teaching them about different emotions, introducing new words, and using words that rhyme.

Throughout the hour, kids weave their little bodies between picnic blankets and bushes to rush the stage. Each kid takes their moment to dance in a circle around Mr. Elephant.

One kid named Otis started the afternoon hanging back near his parents and older sister, but by the end, loudly sings along to a Mr. Elephant original called “Aliens” – a crowd favorite.

PAUL (AND OTIS): Monday night I was sleeping until I heard a sound. I looked out- I looked out the window ... the window. You won't believe what I found One little alien telling me, "Wa-pa-da-pa-pow-pow. Pa-da-pa-pow-pow"

REPORTER: For this closing number, Otis even holds the alien puppet and performs right next to Mr. Elephant.

Courtesy of Trisha Schimek Otis and his sister pose with Mr. Elephant and his alien puppets following a performance at the Palo Alto Children's Library.

PAUL: Yay *sound of clapping*...Thank you, Otis, for helping me puppeteer. Thank you everyone for being here. Thanks for supporting your local library. I’ve got stickers for everyone…

REPORTER: This stop at the children’s library is the 15th performance for Mr. Elephant this summer – his busy season. But, like he said, he’s not a real elephant.

PAUL: My name's Paul Oliphant, also known as Mr. Elephant. You can call me Paul, or you can call me Mr. Elephant.

REPORTER: When he’s not performing, Paul works as a speech therapist at a couple of Oakland public schools with kids ages three, four, and five.

PAUL:…these kids are not judging me for being goofy or, you know, They might say, "Mr. Paul, you're bald." And I'll be like, "Yeah, I am. It's awesome, right?" And they're like, "Oh, yeah, I guess it is." You know? So, like, just the lack of judgment and just, like, having a space to be yourself and have fun and to learn is just something that's so important to me.

REPORTER: Paul got his start in education as a teacher’s aid in a special education physical education class back when he was in high school. High school was also where Paul joined a metal band. He grew up in a very musical family. His grandpa was in a symphony, his sister is a concert pianist, and Paul himself plays a ton of instruments. All of this alchemized into what eventually became Mr. Elephant. And that started during Paul’s first year as a speech therapist in 2018.

Courtesy of Paul Oliphant A high school image of Paul Oliphant with fellow metal band members of "Chained Existence."

PAUL: I was doing a circle time in a special day class with about eight kids, and I had been playing, you know, the classics like “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” things like that, and the kids just weren't biting. They were kind of... I could just tell they wanted more. And so I started just playing three chords, and I started singing, "Dance, dance, dance, dance, dance," and everybody started dancing. And then I sang, "Jump, jump, jump, jump, jump." Everybody started jumping... And because I work with a lot of kids that are on the autism spectrum or have ADHD, just a lot of neurodivergent kids, that music was a way for them to sort of regulate and ground themselves and sort of immerse themselves into the activity that I have.

REPORTER: But then the pandemic hit in March of 2020. I don’t know if you quite remember that time? Schools shut down entirely.

CALMATTERS’ BERTHONDA LYONS: California is on lockdown. Worst case scenario, in eight weeks, state experts estimate more than half of state residents…

REPORTER: Parents scrambled to figure out child care, how to work together from home, and in some cases, they even moved to different cities . Paul taught speech therapy remotely for months.

Going remote during a global pandemic can have an impact on kids' attention spans and teachers’ abilities to engage with them. But Paul got creative.

PAUL: Brown bear, brown bear, what do you see? “I see a red bird looking at me.” Red bird, red bird, what do you see? “I see a yellow duck looking at me…”

REPORTER: He recorded a song version of a popular kids book illustrated by Eric Carle. It’s called “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” He put it up on YouTube to his 200 or so followers at the time.

PAUL: ...It was a very popular book amongst my students, and I thought, "Hey, you know, here's something that they can do while we're figuring out what the world is doing, what in the world is happening to the world."

REPORTER: All of a sudden, that three-minute video took off. Parents were playing it for their sheltering-in-place kids. And other teachers were sharing it around. It ended up getting over 30 million views .

Around that time, Paul got emails from parents of neurodivergent kids telling him just how much his video helped their kids with language learning.

Among the fans that Mr. Elephant gained is parent Julia Curiel. She says that Mr. Elephant changed her son Elio’s life.

Elio is a little over two and half now.

JULIA CURIEL: …He's super rambunctious. He's very sensory seeking. He is like a total goofball. He's a ball of energy all the time, bouncing off the walls. Um, and in April, he was diagnosed with autism. Um, so his speech regressed when he turned two...We use ASL with him, as well as English. Yeah, so he is not much of a talker, but he is super energetic, and he loves to play

REPORTER: Julia says Elio wouldn’t really sit still for books in the past. He was sort of more interested in their sensory aspect – basically using them as a jumping pad. So Julia and her partner searched online for something more engaging. That’s when they came across Paul’s viral song.

JULIA:...and we thought maybe if it's a song he'll be more interested in reading the book. So we were turning the pages and signing the ASL sign along with the book and the song all at once. And then it got to the point where he would bring us the book to ask for us to put the song on for him... And so, he started reading all these books with us now, and he's more interested in and willing to sit through other books now because he started off by listening to the songs.

REPORTER: And Elio started getting really into Mr. Elephant’s original songs too. Especially a song called “ADHD–” which Paul had written about himself.

JULIA: At the end of the song, he says that he loves himself, his "ADHD me" is what he sings in the song, and Elio now hugs himself, and he sings along with that part. He says, "My ADHD me..." He loves it... he's learning how to kind of, like, start the process of accepting himself for being wired differently.

MR. ELEPHANT: “....just like my…ADHD….meeee”

ELIO: ..H-D….mmmmmeeeee

REPORTER: So when Julia saw that Mr. Elephant was touring Bay Area libraries, she was intrigued but not entirely sure if she should take Elio. Library events like story time had seemed too crowded for him in the past.

JULIA: He was nervous to see like kids w- around him, but then he kind of settled into it, and was just excited...and there is even some songs that Mr. Elephant performed where he was signing ASL. And Elio was like, you could see he was proud, 'cause he's like, "I know the signs." So it was really amazing to see him like actually have pride in something that he's good at.

Alaa Mostafa / KALW News Mr. Elephant performs to a group of toddlers and their families at the Oakland Public Library's Montclair branch in the summer of 2026. In this particular song, he goes over different words describing a range of emotions as he demonstrates them with his facial expressions.

REPORTER: Mr. Elephant’s songs resonated with Elio. And there are scientific reasons that music can be good for young kids’ learning, including neurodivergent kids. Among them is that it helps develop different parts of the brain at the same time.

DR. KAREN STAEDLER:…being able to move and regulate rhythm and use your speech and pay attention all at the same time, you're developing the abil- ability to manage your body and your emotions and use those different brain areas so that those connections are able to remain, effective outside of a musical environment.

REPORTER: That’s Dr. Karen Staedler. She’s a licensed psychologist and a board-certified neurologic music therapist.

Dr. Staedler says that music increases sensory stimulation across different parts of the brain that may not get as stimulated if we’re just talking or playing without music. That seems to be true for both kids and adults.

DR. STAEDLER: … Me, as a psychologist, I can do talk therapy, but maybe it isn't until I introduce a song that I see my patient actually feel the emotion because of how music directly affects the emotional centers of our brain without us actually being conscious or thinking about it.

REPORTER: In other words…

DR. STAEDLER: It's like music unlocks that gate that's locking our emotions in.

REPORTER: That’s what makes Mr. Elephant’s shows so accessible and fun. He provides different sensory opportunities for kids and adults to engage, whether you’re neurodivergent or not.

PAUL: No matter- no matter what kinda brain you're rocking, I want Mr. Elephant to be there for you.

MR. ELEPHANT: Dance slow, dance slow…

Dance slow, dance slow… Dance slow Dance slow, dance slow…

Oh, well now that we've danced slow, what should we do now?

— —

Note: You can find out more about Mr. Elephant by visiting his site .

Special thanks to Christine Mirov of the Center for Early Childhood Connections and to Robin D. López and Ōmeteōtl López.

