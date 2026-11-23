About the Role

We're looking for a warm, organized connector to be at the heart of KALW’s Third Floor and other journalism collaborations. You'll be the main point of contact for members, help recruit members, and build a community where people know each other, identify collaborative opportunities, and feel at home.

The program is brand new, so you'll help launch it and shape it from the start. You'll set up the routines, rituals, and systems that future cohorts will inherit.

This is a part-time seasonal role from January through December 2027. At about 20 hours a week, the role can fit well alongside freelance work or another part-time commitment. It will be hybrid in-person/remote and applicants must be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About KALW and the Third Floor

KALW Public Media is not just a radio station — it’s an experiment in what public media should be. Based in the Bay Area, KALW serves as a catalyst for civic engagement, a home for groundbreaking storytelling, and a training ground for the next generation of media-makers.

The Third Floor is our new coworking space for journalists, independent media makers, and people working in related fields. The first cohort will have about 20-30 members, made up of small teams plus independent practitioners. They'll have access to desks, meeting rooms, and other common spaces on the third floor of the Warfield Commons. We are building a comfortable, constructive, and inspiring place to work that will facilitate opportunities for collaboration as part of a larger initiative to connect local journalists, storytellers, and news outlets throughout the Bay Area.

The Third Floor is part of KALW's new home in the Warfield Commons, a multi-story hub located on San Francisco's Mid-Market corridor, where arts and media thrive. Opened in 2025, it's an urban model for effective collaboration, bringing together journalists, artists, and community service providers. KALW is an anchor tenant whose studios and offices occupy the eighth and ninth floors. Other tenants include the San Francisco Public Press, Litquake, Tenderloin Community Benefit District, and the Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network.

What You'll Do

Launch the program & keep the Third Floor space running smoothly



Work with our Director of Impact and Executive Producer to participate in recruiting the first cohort, answer prospective members' questions, and help review applications

Help design the Third Floor experience from day one, including welcome materials, onboarding, community guidelines, and the routines that make the space work

Work with the first cohort to co-design what the space can be, share what you learn as the program takes shape and suggest improvements

Be the cohort's main point of contact, the person members come to with questions, ideas, and concerns

Onboard and offboard members, keeping the member roster and email list up to date, and coordinating with KALW’s Office Manager to manage building access and accounts in KALW's room and desk booking system

Coordinate desk assignments and room and studio bookings, and keep shared-space norms clear and friendly

Flag facilities, safety, or access issues to the Office Manager, and ensure members follow building policies

Help maintain the set up on the Third Floor for events and meetings, including basic AV

Help develop a functional journalism collaborative



Assist KALW’s Director of Impact and Executive Producer in developing a Bay Area Journalism Collaborative (initial participants include Coyote Media, the Gazetteer, KALW, Mission Local, the San Francisco Public Press, the San Francisco Standard, San Francisco State University, and UC Berkeley)

Develop systems for identifying multimedia content that can be shared, amplified, or purchased within the participating network of outlets, colleges, universities, and Third Floor participants

Establish and maintain relationships with point people at participating organizations

Identify opportunities for collaboration through content-sharing, live events, and reporting partnerships

Build connections & document the experience



Get to know journalism hub members and their work, and make introductions. Connect people with collaborators, skills, resources, and KALW staff who can help

Keep online spaces (for example, Slack or Google Groups) lively, useful, and welcoming, and gently uphold community guidelines so everyone feels respected

Plan and host regular gatherings, such as welcome events, shared lunches, skill shares, and work-in-progress sessions

Capture what's happening on the Third Floor, including events, updates, member milestones, and collaborations, through photos, short posts, newsletters, or other formats

Gather feedback from members through check-ins, short surveys, and informal conversations

Track participation and outcomes, such as events held, collaborations started, and stories produced. Turn them into insights for program planning and KALW's impact reporting

Work with KALW's Development & Communications team to share Third Floor stories with the wider KALW community and supporters

Represent KALW



Serve as an ambassador for KALW and the Third Floor at community and industry events, as hours allow

Attend occasional staff meetings and trainings

What we're looking for

You might be a great fit if you:



Love bringing people together, and have built community through events, membership programs, coworking, newsrooms, student groups, arts or advocacy organizations, or something else

Know journalism, audio, or media, or are curious about them, and understand what independent and small-team media makers need

Are highly organized and dependable, and can keep lots of small details moving in limited hours

Write clearly and warmly, and are comfortable posting on community platforms

Enjoy building something new and are comfortable figuring things out as you go

Share KALW's commitment to inclusion and to amplifying new voices

Required Qualifications



At least three years of experience in community building, event or program coordination, member relations, or a related role

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Comfort with workplace software such as Google Workspace and Slack

Ability to work on-site in San Francisco at least two days per week, and make additional site visits as needed, including flexibility for evening events

Preferred Qualifications



Experience in a newsroom, media organization, or journalism nonprofit

Experience with coworking or shared-space operations

Familiarity with Airtable or room-booking systems

Basic AV setup, photography, or short-form video skills

Spanish or another language spoken in the Bay Area

Compensations and details

Pay: $35-$40 per hour, depending on experience

$35-$40 per hour, depending on experience Schedule: Average of 20 hours a week. Most hours are flexible, with on-site hours as-needed, and occasional evenings for events (hours may be higher during launch)

Average of 20 hours a week. Most hours are flexible, with on-site hours as-needed, and occasional evenings for events (hours may be higher during launch) Location: On-site at KALW, 988 Market St. Suite 300, San Francisco, 94102

On-site at KALW, 988 Market St. Suite 300, San Francisco, 94102 Type: Part-time, hourly, non-exempt, seasonal employee

Part-time, hourly, non-exempt, seasonal employee Benefits: Paid vacation and sick time, eligible after 90 days

Paid vacation and sick time, eligible after 90 days Term: January 1, 2027 - December 31, 2027

Essential Physical Skills

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, talk and hear, walk up stairs, and lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Environmental Conditions

Generally, in an office and studio environment with occasional visits to external environments that require driving to and from various locations within the San Francisco area. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.

Disclaimer

This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of this position. All KALW employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed, to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

How to apply

Apply using this form by December 13. Upload your resume and a cover letter telling us about a community you've helped build and what excites you about the Third Floor. We'll review applications on a rolling basis.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

