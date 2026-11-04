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Union leaders vow to bring back 'billionaire tax' Prop. 40 in 2028

KALW | By William Harris
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:04 PM PST
401(K) 2012
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Proposition 40, known as the billionaire tax, appears to be heading towards defeat, but leaders for the union that helped put it on the ballot have already vowed to bring it back to voters.

Prop. 40 would have implemented a one time 5% tax on California’s roughly 260 billionaires. It would help to pay for healthcare and education costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 56% of voters have rejected it.

On Tuesday, the SEIU- United Healthcare Workers West leadership — which put Prop. 40 on the ballot — vowed to continue to fight.

"California's healthcare workers intend to be back on the ballot in 2028," said SEIU-UHW president Dave Regan in a video conference, "to correct the damage and overcome all of the lies and deception and completely outrageous campaigning we’ve seen.”

About $150 million was spent opposing Prop. 40.
William Harris
William Harris is a 2027 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by William Harris