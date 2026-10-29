Why Fela Anikulapo Kuti deserves a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Hollywood frequently honors artists who have left an indelible mark on world culture with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In August 2026, Angélique Kidjo made history as the first African musician and first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was a grand premiere and emotionally charged celebration for the entire African continent.Yes, our new mama Africa earned this star on the famous boulevard. While we were celebrating Angélique Kidjo, I found myself wondering: why hasn't Fela Kuti received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is celebrated as a permanent monument to global cultural icons, yet its famous sidewalks are missing one of the most influential musical visionaries of the 20th century: Fela Anikulapo Kuti. As the pioneer and architect of Afrobeat, the Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, composer, and human rights activist did not simply top charts—he fundamentally altered the DNA of modern music.

Honoring Fela with a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard is a necessary step in recognizing the global roots of today's popular culture. Fela’s musical legacy is woven into the very fabric of modern entertainment. In the late 1960s and 1970s, he fused American jazz, funk, and psychedelic rock with traditional African highlife and Yoruba rhythms. The result was Afrobeat—a hypnotic, polyrhythmic force of nature that has directly shaped contemporary hip-hop, R&B, dance, and modern Afrobeats music. From stadium-selling pop stars to underground producers, virtually every artist utilizing looping basslines and complex horn arrangements owes a creative debt to Fela’s structural genius. They are borrowing from Fela’s kitchen.

To find out why Kuti might not have a star on the boulevard yet, I called my radio colleague Nnamdi Moweta, the veteran host of Afrodicia on KPFK Los Angeles. Originally from Nigeria, Nnamdi has been hosting the show since the 1980s and understands the industry inside and out. He explained that beyond monumental musical achievements, securing and maintaining a star requires meeting strict financial and logistical criteria:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in the entertainment field.

in the entertainment field. A $275 application fee.

application fee. A $85,000 sponsorship fee (which is used to cover installation, inauguration of the honoree, and maintanence).

Typically, a major record company or movie studio absorbs these costs. Nnamdi suggested that Universal Music—the label that acquired the Fela Anikulapo Kuti catalog—might eventually step up.

But that raises another question: why hasn't the label done this yet?

An $85,000 fee is small change for a powerhouse label that owns such a culturally and financially significant music catalog. However, if the industry won't act, the global community can. I firmly believe that if a crowdfunding campaign were launched, every artist, band, and orchestra influenced by Fela’s music would generously and swiftly donate to make this star a reality.

Beyond his unrivaled sonic innovation, Fela embodies the larger-than-life, theatrical essence that the Walk of Fame is meant to celebrate. His life was an epic of cinematic proportions. Operating out of his self-declared independent compound, the Kalakuta Republic, and his legendary nightclub, the Afrika Shrine, Fela used his platform to fearlessly battle brutal military dictatorships. Armed with nothing but a saxophone and a microphone, he survived countless arrests, beatings, and political persecution, refusing to silence his message of pan-African unity and human rights. His music consisted of sprawling, 20-minute symphonies of resistance that captivated millions across the globe. Fela Kuti did not just entertain, he shook the world, uplifted the oppressed, and unified global audiences through the power of rhythm. Cementing his name into the sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard would gracefully acknowledge that the beat of the global music industry began with the Black President. He is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has been honored with a historic Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Nearly 3 decades after his death, Fela Kuti is still making history. It is time for Hollywood to give the king of Afrobeat his rightful place among the stars. A star for Fela, is not just recognizing a musician. It’s cementing a global legacy on the most famous sidewalk in the world. It’s time his name is etched where the world can walk past and remember the man who carried the drumbeat of a continent.

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