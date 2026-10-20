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Crosscurrents

Corruption trial of former Oakland mayor begins

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao addresses the media at Monday's City Hall press conference
Christopher Alam
/
KALW
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao addresses the media at Monday's City Hall press conference. This was taken in 2024.

This interview aired in the October 20, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Last week in Oakland, the much-anticipated federal corruption trial of former Mayor Sheng Thao began. The trial also includes her former live-in partner, and the Duangs. A prominent local father-son team who own the city's largest waste disposal contractors.

The Oaklandside's City Hall reporter, Eli Wolfe has been inside the courtroom since the start of the trial, and spoke with KALW news editor Sunni Khalid for an update.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid