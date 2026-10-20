Corruption trial of former Oakland mayor begins

This interview aired in the October 20, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

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Last week in Oakland, the much-anticipated federal corruption trial of former Mayor Sheng Thao began. The trial also includes her former live-in partner, and the Duangs. A prominent local father-son team who own the city's largest waste disposal contractors.

The Oaklandside's City Hall reporter, Eli Wolfe has been inside the courtroom since the start of the trial, and spoke with KALW news editor Sunni Khalid for an update.

