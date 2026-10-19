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For Julianna Glasse, 'This is What Happens When Women Read'

WBUR
Published October 19, 2026 at 9:06 AM PDT
The cover of "This is What Happens When Women Read" and author Julianna Glasse. (Courtesy of Spiegel & Grau and Andrew Zaeh)
Courtesy of Spiegel & Grau and Andrew Zaeh
The cover of "This is What Happens When Women Read" and author Julianna Glasse. (Courtesy of Spiegel & Grau and Andrew Zaeh)

Julianna Glasse was raised evangelical Christian, and had a marriage and a musical career rooted in faith. But when she started to read books on philosophy and feminism, she no longer felt as if she could continue in that life.

Host Robin Young speaks with Glasse about her memoir, “This is What Happens When Women Read.”

Book excerpt: ‘This is What Happens When Women Read’

By Julianna Glasse

Excerpted from “This Is What Happens When Women Read” Copyright © 2026 by Julianna Glasse. Used by permission of Spiegel & Grau. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR