Propositions 41 + 42 were designed to cancel Prop 40

A yes vote on Prop. 41 is a vote against the Prop. 40 billionaire tax measure. The proposition would also require audits of programs that are funded by taxes earmarked for a specific purpose.

Prop 42 would ban future taxes on wealth , that includes intellectual property, stocks and bonds. It also prohibits the state from imposing taxes retroactively.

Billionaire and Google co-founder Sergey Brin proposed both Props 41 and 42.

If either passes with more votes than Prop 40, it would kill the billionaire’s tax and help thwart similar ballot measures in the future.