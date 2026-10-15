Proposition 45 could make big changes to CEQA

For years state lawmakers have wanted to change the California Environmental Quality Act to fast track housing and energy projects.

Prop. 45 doesn’t get rid of environmental review, but it would impose a 365-day limit on those reviews, and limit public comment to just 45 days.

The measure would only apply to projects the state deems essential. That includes infrastructure like roads and bridges, and also housing, hospitals, broadband and schools.

Supporters say the prop would speed up critical infrastructure projects and reduce costs for taxpayers and consumers.

Opponents fear it could let projects that are harmful to the environment get built without public input.