Proposition 43 would make it harder to impose or increase local taxes

Prop. 43 would raise the threshold to pass local tax measures brought forward by citizens. Those are ballot measures that require voter signatures to qualify.

If Prop. 43 passes, citizen initiatives for earmarked special taxes would require a two-thirds vote to pass. Right now, they only need a majority.

That two-thirds vote is also required to pass taxes that are put on the ballot by local governments.

Prop. 43 supporters say all special taxes should meet that high bar.

Opponents argue the measure will effectively give a minority of voters veto power over tax increases, making it harder to fund local services.