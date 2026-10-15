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Proposition 43 would make it harder to impose or increase local taxes

KALW | By Guy Marzorati
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:29 PM PDT

Prop. 43 would raise the threshold to pass local tax measures brought forward by citizens. Those are ballot measures that require voter signatures to qualify.

If Prop. 43 passes, citizen initiatives for earmarked special taxes would require a two-thirds vote to pass. Right now, they only need a majority.

That two-thirds vote is also required to pass taxes that are put on the ballot by local governments.

Prop. 43 supporters say all special taxes should meet that high bar.

Opponents argue the measure will effectively give a minority of voters veto power over tax increases, making it harder to fund local services.
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Election Briefs2026 Elections
Guy Marzorati
Guy Marzorati is a correspondent on KQED's California Politics and Government Desk, based in San Jose. A graduate of Santa Clara University, Guy joined KQED in 2013. He reports on state and local politics and produces KQED's digital voter guide.
See stories by Guy Marzorati