Proposition 39 would change voting requirements
Right now, California voters generally do not have to show ID at the polls.
Prop. 39 would change that. It would also require voters who cast a mail-in ballot to include the last four digits of a government ID, like a driver’s license, on the envelope.
Research shows that voter fraud is rare. But concerns persist, including about non- citizens voting.
Supporters say Prop. 39 would increase voter confidence in elections.
Opponents say it would add hurdles to voting, especially for low-income Californians and people with disabilities.
The measure comes after the city of Huntington Beach’s failed attempt to require voter ID for local elections.