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Prop. J would remove a tax loophole for large lenders and office tower titans

KALW | By Troy Sambajon,
San Francisco Public Press
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:42 PM PDT

Over 40 years ago, San Francisco created a transfer tax exemption to help everyday homeowners facing foreclosure. Fast forward to today, and giant institutional lenders are using that same loophole to move downtown office towers tax-free.

For example, in 2023, A 22-story tower sold for $61 million. Under the city's standard transfer taxes, a sale of that size would generate $3.6 million. But with the loophole, lenders have paid nothing.

In the last three years, large lenders have saved more than $450 million using this loophole.

Proposition J aims to close that gap. It applies standard transfer taxes to foreclosed commercial properties and large residential buildings WORTH over $10 million, while leaving single-family homes, condos, and small multi-family units completely exempt.

Opponents warn that adding any barriers to already-difficult properties could slow downtown's recovery. Analysts also note revenues would fluctuate wildly based on market crashes.

Supporters say that corporate lenders shouldn't exploit a homeowner protection.

Find a longer analysis of Prop J from SF Public Press here.
Troy Sambajon
Troy Sambajon is a Report for America corps member covering San Francisco City Hall and the impacts of federal policy across the Bay Area.
See stories by Troy Sambajon
San Francisco Public Press
See stories by San Francisco Public Press