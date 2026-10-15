Prop. H would raise property taxes to fund MUNI

Unlike most property taxes that are a percentage of market value, Proposition H would raise rates by a flat amount based on the size of the property.

Single family homes would pay 129 dollars a year. Commercial properties would pay 799 dollars. Lower income home owners would be exempt.

The tax could raise up to 188 million a year. That’s about half of MUNI’s projected, yearly deficit.

MUNI would see an additional 144 million dollars in sales tax funds if the regional sales tax measure is approved by voters in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties.

San Franciscans would see a one percent sales tax increase, while other counties would pay a half percent more over 14 years. The combined funds would shore up BART, Caltrain, VTA and other transit systems facing lower ridership after the pandemic.

Find a longer analysis of Prop H from SF Public Press here.

