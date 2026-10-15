Prop. D would make it harder to get a measure on the ballot

Prop D would increase the number of signatures needed to get a measure on the ballot – from just over 10,000 to more than 40,000.

San Francisco currently has the lowest signature requirements in the state, which has historically led to more measures on the ballot.

Some think the proposed change will improve voter engagement, and force the local government to make more decisions, instead of punting issues to voters. But in a city with increasingly expensive elections, critics argue that raising signature requirements will make it impossible for everyday people to get a measure on the ballot.

On average, attaining one ballot signature costs about 15 dollars in California. Opponents say that Prop D could raise the price even more.

This story was reported by our partners at The San Francisco Public Press. You can find a full link to their voter guide here.

Find a longer analysis of Prop D from SF Public Press here.