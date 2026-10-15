Prop. C would increase funding for affordable housing

Elected officials, housing advocates and community groups are rallying behind Proposition C, which would more than double the amount of money San Francisco dedicates to building affordable housing each year if passed.

Proposition C expands the voter-created Housing Trust Fund, which was approved in 2012 to address the housing crisis. Over the course of several years, this proposition would increase the city’s annual fund contributions from $52 million where it currently sits to $125 million. It would also extend contributions another 15 years.

Following years of stagnant construction, a soaring market, and record-breaking evictions, supporters say the measure will create funding for housing outside of the boom-and-bust cycles that have plagued housing development in recent years. Its sole registered opponent is the San Francisco Republican Party.

Find a longer analysis of Prop C from SF Public Press here.