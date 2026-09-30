I-580 Truck Ban: Who should bear the burden of diesel pollution in the East Bay?

This story aired in the September 30th, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you ask anyone in the East Bay about the 880 freeway, they may tell you it’s a nightmare to drive. That congestion isn’t there by accident. A 75-year-old truck ban on the parallel 580 freeway, means that much of the East Bay’s large truck traffic gets funneled onto the 880.

And that’s meant decades of diesel pollution for the working class communities living along that corridor. Now, Caltrans is studying whether to lift the 580 truck ban . Which, reopens a debate over who should bear the burden of truck pollution in the East Bay.

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Story Transcript:

For 75 years, big rigs have been banned from a stretch of Interstate 580. It's pushed much of the East Bay’s truck traffic onto Interstate 880, through largely Black, brown and working-class communities.

Now, Caltrans is studying the impacts of lifting that ban, and residents along I-580 worry that it could mean more pollution in their neighborhoods. But the debate raises a bigger, and more complex question: who should bear the burden of truck pollution in the East Bay?

What reporter Tessa Mok found was a surprising consensus from people on all sides of the debate.

To understand why, she takes us back to 2020, to Patrick Messac’s sixth-grade science class.

TRANSCRIPT

REPORTER: It was the day the skies turned orange over the Bay Area.

PATRICK MESSAC: Hey y’all, Mr. Messac here at school on our field right now. Something really wild is happening in the air right now that you're probably noticing. The sky is orange. Why is the sky orange?

REPORTER: It was September 2020. School was online, California was on fire, and in the heart of East Oakland, sixth-grade science teacher Patrick Messac grabbed his phone and started recording.

Patrick Messac Patrick Messac, former science teacher at Life Academy, records a video lesson for his students about Bay Area air quality on the day the skies turned orange in September 2020.

MESSAC: Some of the biggest fires in California’s history are burning all around us right now. We're gonna be able to use these devices here.

REPORTER: In a video to his students, Patrick took an air quality reading.

MESSAC: Right now, the air quality is at a 70.

REPORTER: Which, when he and his students looked into it, actually isn’t very high for East Oakland. So naturally, he says his students had questions.

MESSAC: How is it possible that we live in a place where air quality can be worse than it is today? Where does the air pollution come from? What do we do about it?

REPORTER: I meet Patrick today at a park behind Life Academy, the middle and high school where he was teaching in 2020. He says that day stuck with his students, and made them want to dig deeper.

MESSAC: In our research, we came across an article which was documenting a relic of history that we are living with today in East Oakland, a ban on large diesel-burning trucks along I-580.

REPORTER: Trucks have been banned here, along the Macarthur Boulevard corridor, since 1951, before the freeway even existed. When 580 was built in the early 1960s, the restriction carried over, keeping big rigs off an almost nine-mile stretch from Grand Avenue in Oakland to the border of San Leandro.

Tessa Mok A plaque commemorates the MacArthur Freeway, a stretch of I-580, as the nation's "Most Beautiful Urban Highway," an honor it received in 1966, shortly after it opened. An 8.7-mile stretch of the freeway has carried a ban on large trucks for decades.

Meanwhile, just a few miles away, 880 had become a critical artery in the country’s freight system, connecting the Port of Oakland to the rest of California. Today, the freeway funnels more than 10,000 trucks a day through Oakland’s flatlands, adding pollution to communities that already deal with histories of poverty, redlining, and heavy industries.

People living within 10 miles of 880 face twice the cancer risk, on average, of those living the same distance from 580, according to ABC7's 2021 Equity Report . Patrick says that telling his students they have poorer health because of where they live was really hard.

MESSAC: To this day, I still don't know whether it made sense for me to be talking to sixth graders about emphysema and strokes. But at the same time, what logical conclusion are they to draw? That our bodies aren't as strong? That our lives aren't as important?

Tessa Mok Former Life Academy teacher Patrick Messac sits in Peralta Hacienda Park in East Oakland, where he recounts the difficulty of teaching his sixth-grade students about the disproportionate air pollution in their neighborhoods.

REPORTER: He says that his students, 11 and 12 years old at the time, weren’t disheartened by this conversation, they were mad.

MESSAC: One of the first questions that our students brought up is, "Mr. Messac, what are we about to do about this?"

REPORTER: So they wrote letters to their elected officials.

[EXCERPT FROM THE STUDENTS’ PROJECT, "TALE OF TWO HIGHWAYS”]

Dear elected representative. Dear elected representative. My name is Sandy. My name is Angel. My name is Ivan and I live in East Oakland.

REPORTER: Using beats they produced, the students turned their research into an audio project they called “A Tale of Two Highways”.

["TALE OF TWO HIGHWAYS"]

Oakland only allows diesel-burning trucks on Highway 880 that runs right through my neighborhood.

I care about my family's health, and this is unacceptable.

REPORTER: Patrick shared the project widely and soon enough, people started listening. Media outlets caught on, and the students' advocacy inspired Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley to bring the issue of the I-580 truck ban to a town hall meeting in December 2021.

SUPERVISOR NATE MILEY: I wanted to have an opportunity for the Life Academy students to speak this evening.

REPORTER: Around 700 people joined the Zoom that day. Many made public comments.

[PUBLIC COMMENTS FROM SUPERVISOR MILEY'S 2021 TOWN HALL]

We are against getting rid of the ban.

My son's preschool for one is about 20 feet from 580.

I live in San Leandro, not far from 580. I chose to move here because I don't have truck traffic near my home.

There's no structural racism here. We live along 580 ourselves and have a quite diverse community. That argument just isn't valid.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley convened a 2021 virtual town hall to discuss the I-580 truck ban. He was joined by former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, former San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter, and WOEIP founder Margaret Gordon, among others.

MESSAC: That was one of the first meetings where I could tell that this was gonna be a really contentious and challenging issue to discuss.

REPORTER: Today, five years later, Caltrans is working with the Bay Area Air District and the City of Oakland to study what could happen if the I-580 truck ban was lifted. How many trucks might shift over to 580 instead? How would that affect noise and air pollution for residents along both freeways? Could this actually help address the racial inequity along 880?

It’s got residents along 580 concerned, and they’re rallying to keep the ban in place. From the outside, it seemed like this had become the latest iteration of an age-old East Bay fight: the flatlands versus the hills.

Tessa Mok A “NO BIG RIGS ON I-580” poster hangs in the front window of Susan Gallardo’s home in Oakland’s Crocker Highlands neighborhood. Gallardo, along with other members of No Big Rigs on 580, have distributed more than 6,000 posters to businesses and residents along I-580.

SUSAN GALLARDO: Hi, Tessa, I’m Susan.

REPORTER: Should I take my shoes off in here?

GALLARDO: No.

REPORTER: I head to Crocker-Highlands, an Oakland neighborhood at the base of the hills, bordering Piedmont. It’s the city’s wealthiest neighborhood, and it strikes me as one of the greenest too: there are sycamore trees lining the streets, and I see grapes growing in front yards. I’m sitting at Susan Gallardo’s dining room table with her, Janice Garrett, and Sandi Bethune— all members of the community coalition No Big Rigs on 580 .

Tessa Mok Grapes grow in a front yard in Oakland’s Crocker-Highlands neighborhood, one of the city’s wealthiest, where residents are watching closely as Caltrans studies the I-580 truck ban.

GALLARDO: I will tell you hands down, nobody wants trucks on 580.

REPORTER: That’s Susan. She estimates their group has distributed 6,000 flyers, hoping to raise awareness about the Caltrans study. They’ve packed public meetings and collected thousands of petition signatures. But it’s not that they aren’t thinking about their neighbors along 880 too. That’s where Sandi Bethune used to live.

SANDI BETHUNE: You know, I've been here all my life.

REPORTER: Sandi Bethune didn’t grow up in the hills. She grew up in West Oakland, in the projects between Linden and Chestnut. She remembers walking with her older brother to the Payless Drug Store.

BETHUNE: And I so vividly remember us walking there by ourselves without any problem, buying our hula hoops, and we hula hooped back home. So it's my home, and I love it.

REPORTER: When Sandi’s family moved to North Oakland years later, she actually remembers 580 being built. The state acquired and cleared over 2,000 parcels of land, mostly demolishing homes, to make way for the freeway.

BETHUNE: Although, I wasn't in the neighborhoods, but I knew that it had been blown up 'cause we could see all the rubble.

Tessa Mok Sandi Bethune looks through documents and photos from the construction of I-580 in the 1960s.

REPORTER: The construction of 580 came at a cost to these communities, and residents fought to at least keep the ban on big rig trucks in place. Sandi says that now, people everywhere just want to breathe clean air. She says it’s never been "us versus them."

BETHUNE: We've heard the narrative of the white hill people versus the people of color who live along the corridor on 880. Do I think that's fair? I don't. I came from there.

Tessa Mok From left, Sandi Bethune, Janice Garrett and Susan Gallardo at Gallardo’s home.

REPORTER: All three of the women agree that the focus should be on reducing pollution, rather than spreading it across more of Oakland, but that this would require having a much bigger conversation.

It’s something I've been hearing from everyone affected, people along both freeways. Has this debate been framed too narrowly? Instead of asking: should this ban stay or go? Maybe there’s a deeper question that’s being avoided.

MARGARET GORDON: Hi, how you doing? How are you? All right. How's the babies?

REPORTER: Over in West Oakland, below the BART tracks, Ms. Margaret Gordon gets stopped twice in the fifteen steps from her front door to my car. It’s a glimpse into how deeply rooted she is here. Ms. Margaret is a third-generation West Oakland resident and she founded the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project , an environmental justice nonprofit.

GORDON: You can make a left turn and go down Mandela to Peralta.

REPORTER: We take a drive through her neighborhood. The 880, 980 and 580 freeways all ribbon through this part of town, caging West Oakland off from the rest of the city. She has asthma. We keep the windows rolled up.

REPORTER: I've always wondered what this building is.

GORDON: This is the cement company. Then you have the car salvage company, and then you have the metal shredder. It's supposed to been moved 20 years ago out of West Oakland.

REPORTER: She takes me to the public library in her neighborhood, where she swipes a finger across the windowsill and shows me her fingertip.

GORDON: You probably can see it. People think it's dust or dirt. That's soot.

REPORTER: Back in 2019, Ms. Margaret’s nonprofit created the West Oakland Community Action Plan , which outlines over 80 strategies to combat air pollution. One of them is studying whether to lift the truck ban on 580. So I came in expecting Ms. Margaret to say, "Give us equity, and equity means lifting the ban." Instead she says this:

GORDON: We are paying with our health. I'm not gonna say yes to put trucks on 580 and these people paying with their health too. I wanna reduce pollution, not add on to pollution.

REPORTER: She says the first step is to bring the people affected by these decisions into the same room, and that this is where Caltrans has fallen short.

GORDON: We ain't had no conversation with each other. We don't have each other's lived experience. Who is our champion for us to be at the table together?

Tessa Mok Margaret Gordon, founder of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, stands outside the West Oakland Public Library in her neighborhood, where she says soot from industrial activity and truck traffic collects on indoor surfaces.

REPORTER: According to the study’s preliminary findings, about a third of 880’s daily trucks could shift to 580 if the ban was lifted. Communities along 880 would likely see slightly cleaner air and lower cancer risk, but those along 580 and between the two freeways, could see the opposite. It’d be a small shift in where, and who, the harm is hitting.

Tessa Mok A presentation board at a Caltrans information session at the San Lorenzo Library shows preliminary findings on how lifting the I-580 truck ban could affect traffic. Caltrans estimates about 3,500 heavy trucks could shift onto I-580 each day, while heavy truck traffic on I-880 could decrease by about 35%.

But that's assuming everything stays the same. What happens if truck traffic increases? Is there a future where we don’t just level out this harm, but we actually end up with more of it? I take this question to Cameron Oakes, the Deputy District Director for Transportation Planning at Caltrans.

CAMERON OAKES: Yeah, that's a difficult question to answer. It's a challenge to understand how traffic would change as a result of increasing capacity.

REPORTER: The study forecasts 10 years into the future and Cameron says it’s difficult to predict how things like population and economic growth might put more trucks on the road.

Tessa Mok An Interstate 580 on-ramp at Excelsior Avenue in Oakland, an entrance to a stretch of the highway within Caltrans’ study area.

So, okay. We started with a simple question: Why are kids in one part of town breathing unclean air? And can we fix this? When adults stepped in, they got caught up in a different question: Should we lift this ban? Should we move some of that pollution somewhere else?

By now, I’ve talked with residents along both freeways, I’ve talked to Caltrans, the Air District. And what surprised me most is that I’ve been hearing a consensus.

Everyone wants cleaner air, and no one is certain that lifting this truck ban on 580 is the way to get there. So, I asked everyone I talked to: If this isn’t the end-all-be-all solution, what is?

GREG NUDD: Electrification is the way to do that

MESSAC: Electrifying the fleet of diesel-burning trucks

GORDON: Why that the Port of Oakland have not upgraded in a robust manner to have electric trucks?

GALLARDO: Electrify

MESSAC: Electrification.

GORDON: Who is going to pay for our electric trucks?

REPORTER: The good news is, the Bay Area is already moving in that direction, but former teacher Patrick Messac says that the transition needs to happen more urgently and on a larger scale.

MESSAC: What I question is, where is the will?

REPORTER: In recent years, billions of dollars in federal funding for electrification in California have been slashed.

MESSAC: I'm not sure they want us talking about the way that locally, regionally, and statewide, we are taking steps back from our climate commitments.

REPORTER: Patrick now sits as co-chair of the Community Advisory Council for the Bay Area Air District. He calls on residents along 580 and all the agencies working on this study to go beyond the truck ban.

MESSAC: The 580 ban is a great introduction to this conversation, but it cannot stay there, it cannot only live there, if we’re gonna clean up the air that my kids breathe.

REPORTER: He actually sees this controversy as an opportunity.

MESSAC: This is going to be the start of the flatlands and the hills coming together to call on the city, the state, calling on industry to finally do right by all of us. We need you to show up for us.