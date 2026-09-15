Hiring: Digital Engagement Producer, KALW Music

Do you have a passion for music, multimedia and written storytelling, and community engagement? KALW Music is seeking a Digital Engagement Producer to connect music fans in the Bay and around the globe with KALW Music and each other through our digital platforms. They will be key in creating video, photo, and written content for KALW’s website and social media, giving people a place to indulge their passion for music, connecting audiences with fellow fans, and empowering individuals to build the community they want to see.

A digital native, the Digital Engagement Producer is passionate about music, knows how to create an engaging social media post, has a way with the written word, and is comfortable using digital tools, from CMS and email platforms, to social media schedulers and video editing software.

This is a part time, 24-hours/week and non-exempt position at $30-$32/hr.

Essential and Specific Job Functions

Create original content for KALW Music Instagram and Youtube channels that showcases DJs and local music community (Crate Questions), KALW web content, (eg. artist profiles), and live events (eg. Stern Grove videos)

Manage daily social media presence by engaging with followers and music accounts, and updating Instagram stories with well-curated music content from around the web

Write web articles that feed music curiosity, connect people with local live events, and help navigate the Bay Area music scene.

Coordinate with the Music Promotions Manager to promote KALW Presents live shows and ticket giveaways

Compile the KALW Music monthly newsletter

Maintain the KALW Music website (uploading articles and podcast episodes, update web tiles, programming updates)

Required Qualifications



Minimum of one year experience running a social media account for a brand or organization (bonus points if it’s media/journalism- or music-related)

Experience with video editing software for long and short form

Excellent writing and storytelling skills

Preferred Qualifications



Can deliver well-written articles and polished video with quick turnaround

Keeps up to date with social media updates and trends to think strategically about engagement



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Skilled at meeting deadlines on multiple simultaneous projects

Experience with digital tools for design (e.g. Canva), social media scheduling & data analysis (e.g. Sprout), newsletter building (e.g. Mailchimp), Content Management Systems (e.g. Wordpress), and editorial project management (e.g. Airtable)

Curious and passionate about music and, in particular, has a connection to Bay Area music



Community Relations, Fundraising Campaigns, and Collaboration:

Participate and contribute to the implementation of KALW’s strategic plan and vision.

Attend staff meetings and trainings.

Professionally represent KALW in the community by participating in community events, advancing the unique role and importance of KALW.

Serve as a visible ambassador and communicator of KALW’s mission and activities.

Participate and contribute to a fundraising strategy in alignment with strategic priorities for KALW

Assist leadership to ensure smooth operation of on-air campaigns and consistent messaging.

Perform other related duties as assigned.



Workplace Conduct and Cultural Expectations:

Model respectful, inclusive, responsible behavior that is consistent with KALW’s mission and values.

Participate in fostering a professional and collaborative environment through punctuality, accountability, open and honest communication, and ethical behavior.

Adhere to safety standards and KALW policies, maintaining a positive attitude, and adapting to company changes.

Respect different backgrounds, perspectives, and working styles, while fostering a psychologically safe environment.

Responsibly use and protect KALW equipment, information, and facilities.



Essential Physical Skills

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Environmental Conditions

Generally, in an office and studio environment with occasional visits to external environments that require driving to and from various locations within the San Francisco area. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.

Disclaimer:

This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of this position. All KALW employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed, to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.