Angélique Kidjo makes history with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Angélique Kidjo made history on August 18, 2026, by becoming the first African musician and first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five-time Grammy-winning icon from Benin was awarded the 2,854th star in the Recording category at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard. During the ceremony, which coincided with the city proclaiming the date as "Angélique Kidjo Day", the legendary singer dedicated her landmark achievement to the entire African continent.

Her four-decade career has bridged musical genres and cultures worldwide while paving the way for future generations of African artists. Angélique Kidjo’s artistic journey was deeply influenced by South African singer Miriam Makeba, affectionately known as "Mama Africa," who served as a vital source of musical and political inspiration. As a young girl growing up in Benin, Kidjo listened to Makeba's powerful songs and viewed her not only as a vocal idol but also as a beacon of resistance against apartheid. This deep musical connection eventually blossomed into a personal and professional relationship, with Makeba mentoring Kidjo and performing alongside her on global stages. Today many African artists call her “Mama Africa.”

Listen to an excerpt of an interview with Africa Mix’s Emmanuel Nado with Angélique Kidjo, recorded at the time of the release of her memoir Spirit Rising: My Life, My Music, which was published in 2014.