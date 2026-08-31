Oakland government corruption trial moving forward

This interview aired in the August 31, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

The federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former live-in partner, and a prominent local father-son team of businessmen, appears set to begin in October.

A recent trove of court documents has shed new light on the case prosecutors plan to present. Nathan Gartrell is a reporter for the East Bay Times, who reports on the courts and local law enforcement. Here, he gives us an update on the trial.