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Crosscurrents

Oakland government corruption trial moving forward

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Reporter Nate Gartrell
Reporter Nate Gartrell

This interview aired in the August 31, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

The federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former live-in partner, and a prominent local father-son team of businessmen, appears set to begin in October.

A recent trove of court documents has shed new light on the case prosecutors plan to present. Nathan Gartrell is a reporter for the East Bay Times, who reports on the courts and local law enforcement. Here, he gives us an update on the trial.

Click the button above to listen.

Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid