Bay Area skywatchers await the start of annual meteor showers

Bay Area astronomers are craning their eyes and fixing their telescopes to the heavens tonight and tomorrow night to get a glimpse of the annual Perseid meteor showers.

Watch parties are being hosted tonight in the East Bay, at Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center and Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science.

According to NASA, the Perseids are one of the best annual meteor showers, with 50 to 100 meteors able to be seen per hour during peak showers that leave streaks of light and color in the sky.

Astronomers are also expecting this year's Perseids to be more visible than usual due to a new moon — when the moon is dark and almost invisible in the sky —arriving tonight, which will make the sky darker than normal.

