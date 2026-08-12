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Bay Area skywatchers await the start of annual meteor showers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:57 PM PDT
View of the night sky with stars and meteors streaking across the image.
NASA
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KALW
NASA image of the Perseid meteor, which shows up annually every August.

Bay Area astronomers are craning their eyes and fixing their telescopes to the heavens tonight and tomorrow night to get a glimpse of the annual Perseid meteor showers.

Watch parties are being hosted tonight in the East Bay, at Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center and Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science.

According to NASA, the Perseids are one of the best annual meteor showers, with 50 to 100 meteors able to be seen per hour during peak showers that leave streaks of light and color in the sky.

Astronomers are also expecting this year's Perseids to be more visible than usual due to a new moon — when the moon is dark and almost invisible in the sky —arriving tonight, which will make the sky darker than normal.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid