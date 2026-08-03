Move to Concord immigration court proving chaotic for judges, asylum seekers

On May first, the Trump administration closed its main immigration court in San Francisco's Financial District. That follows months of clashes outside the building between ICE and local activists opposing the crackdown on immigrants. Those cases have now been moved to another Bay Area court in Concord.

The move has resulted in "mega" immigration dockets, with dozens — and sometimes more than a hundred — cases to be decided per day. But that's only one of the problems that have resulted from the move. Clara-Sophia Daly is an immigration reporter with Mission Local. She’s recently reported on the situation in Concord. She spoke with KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid about what she’s found.