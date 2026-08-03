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Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Move to Concord immigration court proving chaotic for judges, asylum seekers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Clara-Sophia Daly is an award-winning journalist who covers immigration for Mission Local.
Clara-Sophia Daly is an award-winning journalist who covers immigration for Mission Local. 

On May first, the Trump administration closed its main immigration court in San Francisco's Financial District. That follows months of clashes outside the building between ICE and local activists opposing the crackdown on immigrants. Those cases have now been moved to another Bay Area court in Concord.

The move has resulted in "mega" immigration dockets, with dozens — and sometimes more than a hundred — cases to be decided per day. But that's only one of the problems that have resulted from the move. Clara-Sophia Daly is an immigration reporter with Mission Local. She’s recently reported on the situation in Concord. She spoke with KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid about what she’s found.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid