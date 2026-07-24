Hiring: Your Call Producer

KALW is hiring a part-time Producer for Your Call, our daily current affairs program hosted by Rose Aguilar. The call-in radio show airs weekdays from 10-11 a.m. on KALW 91.7 FM in San Francisco and is syndicated nationally.

Your Call engages listeners in conversations about current events, politics, the climate crisis, the arts, and the media, with a focus on the ways people can get involved, make change, and build community.

This is a part time and hybrid position at 24hrs/week, $30-$35/hr depending on experience.

Application deadline: August 9, 2026, 11:59 PM

This role is ideal for someone who:



Is immersed in news and current affairs and has new ideas about facilitating dialogue and bringing listeners into conversations that matter

Has excellent writing, editing, and fact-checking skills, as well as sound editorial judgment

Maintains high standards for all written materials, especially radio scripts and web copy

Can handle daily deadlines and the pressures of live radio

Is a creative collaborator who can work well both independently and on a small team

Responsibilities

Show Production for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday episodes



Contribute suggestions for topics and guests at weekly editorial meetings

Conduct research, develop interview questions, and brief hosts and guests ahead of the show

Own run sheets and scripts, including writing promos and intros in collaboration with the host

Manage outreach, scheduling, and logistics for guests, including booking, pre-interviewing, and preparing for broadcast (providing technical guidance for in-person or remote recording)

Must be in studio to greet guests and screen calls on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Log and edit audio and transcripts for distribution across broadcast and digital platforms

Write and edit headlines, show notes, and episode summaries, and fact-check copy for distribution across digital platforms

As-needed, help produce live events with the team

Multi-Platform Promotion and Distribution

Multi-Platform Promotion and Distribution



Upload finished episodes across broadcast and digital platforms (web, podcast, content sharing, etc) and make cuts for multi-platform distribution as needed

Manage metadata — episode titles, descriptions, artwork, tags, and chapter markers — for each platform's best practices

Create promotional and audience engagement material for broadcast and web/social media, such as short-form audiograms, video clips, and quote graphics

Coordinate with social media and marketing teams to align content promotion

Work with the team to ensure good quality audio recordings and upload to FTP

Audience Engagement & Analysis



Be the main point of contact for audience input and feedback

Review and track performance metrics (downloads, listener retention, growth) across platforms

Qualifications



Has four or more years of audio journalism experience in news and/or public affairs programming

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, deadlines, news judgment and time-management

Experience booking interviews, writing prep documents and interview questions, producing on tight deadlines

Ability to cover a range of significant public affairs issues such as government, the economy, race, equity, education, health, legal affairs and the environment

Experience working in social media, with a knowledge of what works and doesn’t for different digital platforms

Ability to set up and operate recording equipment and software

Experience working in a collaborative team

Familiarity with Slack and Google Suite preferred

Additional Requirements



Must be in-person at our studios in San Francisco from 9–11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

Must be able available to work an average of 24 hours per week

Must be able to work flexible hours

Workplace Conduct / Cultural Expectations:



Ability to model respectful, inclusive, responsible behavior that is consistent with KALW’s mission and values

Participate in fostering a professional and collaborative environment through punctuality, accountability, open and honest communication, and ethical behavior

Adhering to safety standards and company policies, maintaining a positive attitude, and adapting to company changes

Respecting different backgrounds, perspectives, and working styles, while fostering a psychologically safe environment

Responsibly using and protecting company equipment, information, and facilities

Attend staff meetings and trainings

Essential Physical Skills

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Environmental Conditions

Generally, in an office and studio environment with occasional visits to external environments that require driving to and from various locations within the San Francisco area. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital software. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.

Compensation

Pay range: $30-35 an hour depending on experience for an average of 24 hours per week.

This position is eligible for benefits, including PTO, medical, dental and vision insurance and 401(k) matching.

How to Apply

Apply here by 11:59 PM August 9, 2026.

The application includes an assignment to suggest two show ideas.

Disclaimer:

This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of this position. All KALW employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed, to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

