© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Transformative Power of Cold Water

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

Last week, the Bay Area experienced some warmer weather. Some areas were under heat advisories. And in San Francisco, temperatures reached the upper seventies with humidity levels making the air a little stickier. And while that is considered warm for the city, it’s relatively cool compared to most of the state. That’s because cold water temperatures off the coast serve as a natural swamp cooler, dissipating heat from the air.

Bay Area water temperatures are notoriously cold year round, at fifty and sixty degrees fahrenheit. And that same cold water can do more than regulate our weather, it can also regulate your health.

Award winning sports journalist, Chris Ballard is the author of “ The Plunge: Maverick Swimmers, An Unlikely Quest, and the Transformative Power of Cold Water.” Chris jumped into some frigid water himself to research the effects and benefits of cold exposure on the human body.

KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny, brought Chris to our downtown live event space at 220 Montgomery for a conversation about why more people should consider a cold swim in the Bay. Chris begins by explaining why he first became interested in cold water plunges.
Crosscurrents
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny