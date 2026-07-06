San Francisco's crackdown on RVs leaves some homeless residents in limbo

This interview aired as part of the July 7, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Last year, San Francisco established new parking restrictions, in an attempt to curb the growing number of people living out of their vehicles, mostly RVs. The city's stated goal was to take RVs off city streets and move those who lived in the vehicles into more permanent housing.

But while efforts to reduce the number of RVs appears to be succeeding, the crackdown has left hundreds of former RV tenants without any shelter.

Yesica Prado is an investigative reporter with El Tecolote. She also lives in an RV in the East Bay and has reported extensively about the lives of vehicular homelessness.