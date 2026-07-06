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Oakland's Rupa & the April Fishes frontwoman brings societal healing with music and medicine

KALW | By Emmanuel Nado
Published July 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM PDT
A portrait of Dr. Rupa Marya
Jennifer Graham
A portrait of Dr. Rupa Marya

Dr. Rupa Marya is a musical powerhouse and a modern Renaissance woman. She is the singer, guitarist, composer, and front-woman of the polyglot band, Rupa & the April Fishes, which blends everything from French gypsy music and Latin grooves, to reggae and punk—singing in five languages to create what the legendary Gil Scott-Heron called 'Liberation Music.'

A photo of Rupa and the April Fishes
Jennifer Graham
A photo of Rupa and the April Fishes

Marya's musical work cannot be separated from her medical background; she views both as tools for societal healing. She was an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where she practiced and taught internal medicine. Her groundbreaking work sits at the vital intersection of climate, health, and racial justice. She is the co-founder of the Do No Harm Coalition, and the founder of the Deep Medicine Circle.

Dr Marya spoke to Emmanuel Nado of AfricaMix about her tools for healing. Press play above to hear the conversation.
Emmanuel Nado
Emmanuel Nado is at the forefront of promoting African music and culture in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa, a country which for many years has been the crossroad of African popular music. As a journalist, promoter and radio producer, Nado is an active force in the African music scene in the U.S. In the early '90s, his published articles on African music and the artists were eye openers to many Bay Area African music aficionados.
See stories by Emmanuel Nado