Oakland's Rupa & the April Fishes frontwoman brings societal healing with music and medicine

Dr. Rupa Marya is a musical powerhouse and a modern Renaissance woman. She is the singer, guitarist, composer, and front-woman of the polyglot band, Rupa & the April Fishes, which blends everything from French gypsy music and Latin grooves, to reggae and punk—singing in five languages to create what the legendary Gil Scott-Heron called 'Liberation Music.'

Jennifer Graham A photo of Rupa and the April Fishes

Marya's musical work cannot be separated from her medical background; she views both as tools for societal healing. She was an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where she practiced and taught internal medicine. Her groundbreaking work sits at the vital intersection of climate, health, and racial justice. She is the co-founder of the Do No Harm Coalition, and the founder of the Deep Medicine Circle.

Dr Marya spoke to Emmanuel Nado of AfricaMix about her tools for healing. Press play above to hear the conversation.